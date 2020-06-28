Khalilzad, international community condemns AIHRC attack

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2020)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad condemned yesterday’s attack on Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission employees, calling it “an anti-human act ” and “a terrorist attack”.

“The targeted killing of Fatima Khalil and Jawid Folad today, two Afghans dedicated to the cause of fundamental human rights, is an anti-human act. We condemn this terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms,” Khalilzad tweeted.

“Those opposed to peace start fires they hope spread quickly and smolder indefinitely. We support the overwhelming demand of Afghans to overcome these odds and continue the march to a permanent and dignified peace and an Afghanistan in which everyone’s rights are respected,” Khalilzad said in a separate tweet.

Fatima Khalil, a Donor Liaison Officer and Jawid Folad, a driver of the AIHRC were killed after their vehicle was targeted by an IED at Butkhak Square PD^12 of Kabul city on Saturday morning.

“I did not know them personally. I understand that Fatima was a courageous young person deeply dedicated to human rights for all Afghans, rights which are universal & Jawid was a long-time AIHRC employee doing his valued part,” US Envoy sai.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban militant group denied its involvement in the incident.

The attack was widely condemned by local and international communities.

The Presidential Ashraf Ghani condemned the “terrorist attack” and directed the authorities to investigate the attack thoroughly.

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation expressed his condolences, “I ask that the authorities take these repetitive attacks seriously and put more effort protecting civilians and combating terrorism.”

The Afghanistan IHRC urged the government to bring the culprits to justice.

“We condemn such a heinous attack on our employees in the strongest possible terms. As of now, no group has claimed the responsibility of the attack and the perpetrators have not been identified yet. Those responsible should be identified after an investigation and brought to justice for committing this terrible crime,” AIHRC said in a statement.

US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said that the attack is “unacceptable”.

“We call on all those who love Afghanistan to break this cycle of violence and death, to end the impunity and indignity of such attacks on the Afghan people, and to work for peace.ow those who defend human rights and liberty. These attacks must end,” Wilson said.

UNAMA said that the killing of human rights defenders has no justification, saying an immediate investigation needed with perpetrators held to account.

Meanwhile, the UK, Italy, Pakistan Germany Sweden, and a number of other countries condemned the “horrible attack”, urging “senseless violence against human rights defenders has to STOP.”