Khalilzad in Kabul for talks ahead of Istanbul Summit

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2021)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Kabul for talks with government leaders, including the chairman of the High Council for Naitonal Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

Khalilzad’s visit comes ahead of the Istanbul Summit which is scheduled to start later this month.

According to a source, Khalilzad will discuss the latest developments around the peace process with high-ranking leaders and the peace proposal expected to be shared by the Afghan Republic at the Turkey conference.

Khalilzad is also expected to meet with President Ashraf Ghani.

The US-proposed and UN-led summit will see Afghan government leaders, politicians and Taliban representatives, along with international stakeholders discuss a roadmap to a political settlement in the country.

No official date has been announced for the summit but some sources have said it could start on April 16.

Ghani, Abdullah and a number of politicians have meanwhile been working on a peace proposal to be presented at the summit.

Over the past week, the HCNR’s leadership committee worked to combine proposals from various entities so that a single plan can be presented in Istanbul.

In an interview with the BBC on Thursday, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh confirmed the Afghan Republic will present a single plan at the summit.

Saleh said the Republic’s plan, which includes early elections, stipulates that incumbent president Ashraf Ghani will not run for presidency.

Saleh said the Afghan government also wants regional and international guarantees for peace and assurances that no deals are made that gives one group all the power.

Saleh said the Republic’s peace plan is comprehensive.