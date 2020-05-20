Khalilzad in Kabul for Afghan peace process

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2020)

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, has arrived in Kabul to discuss the peace process with Afghan leaders.

The Washington Post reported that Khalilzad and General Scott Miller, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan discussed with the Taliban representatives in Qatar about the violence reduction and starting the Intra-Afghan talks.

This news agency underlined that Khalilzad’s mission with the Taliban will be successful in case Donald Trump announces the Intra-Afghan Talks as a condition to continue withdrawing the US Troops.

This comes as China also urged the Intra-Afghan Talks to begin.

Zhao Lijian, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China hopes that the talks start soon with a good result.

Lijian added that China plays a constructive role in resolving Afghanistan’s political tensions.

However, sources close to the Taliban said that the Taliban rejected Khalilzad’s offer which was a ceasefire.

Violence was expected to reduce after the US-Taliban peace deal, but according to the National Directorate of Security, the Taliban committed near to 4,000 attacks since then.