Khalilzad in Kabul as peace talks teams set to resume negotiations

As the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team left Kabul for Doha early Tuesday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Afghanistan to discuss peace process issues with high-ranking government officials.

Khalilzad’s trip to Kabul is part of his regional visit, which will also include a stop in Qatar.

The intra-Afghan negotiations, scheduled to have started Tuesday, in Doha, is the second round of talks between the Republic’s team and the Taliban.

The teams are expected to focus on the agenda of the talks going forward and on a ceasefire.

According to the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah: “The leadership committee of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Monday evening met with the Afghan Republic negotiators and discussed the latest developments in the peace process and provided the team clear guidelines for the next round of talks.”

He also said the Republic’s team has the full support of the nation and is authorized to discuss the peace agenda.

“We are committed to achieving a lasting peace, and we ask the Taliban to do their part. We are looking for a successful second round,” he said.

On Monday, Khalilzad stated he “returns to Doha and the region with expectations that the parties will make tangible progress in the next round of Afghanistan peace negotiations”.

“Both sides must demonstrate they are acting in the best interest of the Afghan people by making real compromises and negotiating an agreement on a political settlement as soon as possible and an immediate significant reduction in violence/ceasefire,” Khalilzad said.

“The current levels of violence, including targeted killings, is unacceptable. Those perpetuating the violence seek to undermine the peace process and the country’s future. They do not reflect the will of the Afghan people, who yearn for peace,” he said.

On Monday, he met with Pakistani officials including Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

After the meeting, Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated they discussed “matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.”