Khalilzad in Doha discusses commencement of intra-Afghan talks with Taliban
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander of US forces in Afghanistan General Scott Miller met with the deputy leader for the Taliban Mullah Ghani Baradar in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
Suhail Shaheen, the political spokesman for the Taliban tweeted that the two sides discussed the kick start of the long-waited intra-Afghan dialogue.
“Both sides talked about speedy release of the prisoners and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations,” Shaheen said.
A Pakistani news agency – Arab News – cited a Taliban official reported that Taliban leadership, known as Rehbari Shoura, has approved the commencement of the intra-Afghan talks.
Majority of the council members, who met during the month of Ramadan, opined that if parts of the peace agreement with the United States, particularly the release of Taliban prisoners, were implemented then there was no harm in starting the dialogue, a Taliban official familiar with the process has told the Arab News.
“Another meeting of the Shoura will decide the agenda for the intra-Afghan dialogue which is expected to be held soon,” the official said on a condition of anonymity.
It comes as Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday and discussed steps required for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
“The two took note of recent progress created by the Eid ceasefire and accelerated prisoner releases as well as reduced violence ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations,” US Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement.
According to the statement, the two sides agreed that peace in Afghanistan offers an unprecedented opportunity to advance security, connectivity, and development for the region.
Meanwhile, Khalilzad is expected to visit Kabul to review the implementation of all commitments in the US-Taliban agreement and with all parties as well as the US-Afghanistan JointDeclaration, “specifically reduced violence and prisoner releases.”
“The primary the focus of Ambassador Khalilzad’s trip is to obtain agreement between the Afghan parties on the practical next steps necessary for a smooth start to intra-Afghan negotiations,” the US Department of State said.
Peace Effort; Khalilzad meets Pakistani Chief of Army Staff
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met Sunday with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Radio Pakistan reported.
The report says that the two sides spoke on matters of mutual interest such as regional security and the Afghan reconciliation process.
They discussed the issue of Afghan refugees and Pak-Afghan border management as well, says the report.
It says, “Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals.”
It is worth mentioning that the US Department of State has said in a statement that Ambassador Khalilzad left Washington on June 5 for travel to Doha, Islamabad, and Kabul.
It wrote, “The primary focus of Ambassador Khalilzad’s trip is to obtain agreement between the Afghan parties on the practical next steps necessary for a smooth start to intra-Afghan negotiations.”
It is reportedly said that Khalilzad, in his last stop in Kabul, will review the implementation of all commitments in the US-Taliban agreement and with all parties as well as the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration, “specifically reduced violence and prisoner releases.”
Members of government’s negotiating team likely to change
Sources close to Abdullah Abdullah say that there is a possibility of a change in the government’s peace negotiating team.
While the Intra-Afghan talks are about to start soon, the High Council for National Reconciliation informed that changes might take place in the composition of the government’s peace negotiating team.
On the other hand, some sources told Ariana News that some members of the negotiating team had symptoms of Covid-19 disease and were currently in quarantine.
The sources added that for the same reason, the first meeting of the Intra-Afghan talks would be held remotely.
“Our team is ready. Now the Taliban must prepare to negotiate,” said Farooq Majrooh, a member of the government’s peace negotiating team.
Meanwhile, the Afghan government has said that with the release of 3,000 Taliban prisoners, the release of other prisoners will be conditional to the reduction of violence by the Taliban.
This comes as the former NATO SCR, Sir Nicholas Kay has said, “Yes, the Taliban stopped attacking coalition forces. Yes, they stopped attacking high-profile targets in cities […] but they were killing Afghan security forces, Afghan civilians in rural areas [and] districts across the country at a very high rate.”
This comes as Zalmay Khalilzad is to visit Islamabad and Kabul in his new round of travels after the Doha trip, and is expected to finalize the time and place of talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
Although the Taliban have said that they see Qatar as a good place for the talks, the Afghan government is not interested in holding the talks in Doha.
Coronavirus in Afghanistan; thirty people died in past 24 hours
The Coronavirus has taken 30 lives and has infected 791 others in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
As per the new numbers, the death toll of the virus in Afghanistan has reached 357 and the total number of infections is no at 20,342.
The Ministry of Public Health says the virus has spread throughout Afghanistan and the country is at the peak of its misery.
Also, it warns that major human catastrophes will occur if the people do not cooperate to fight the pandemic.
Wahidullah Majrooh, an MOPH deputy, said: “The corona range has reached its peak and has spread throughout the country, and we expect people to cooperate in the new plan. They should abide by the new guidelines: wearing a mask and social distancing. This way we can protect the nation.”
Officials say, more than 3,000 people infected by the Coronavirus in Herat are home quarantined.
Also, officials of the committee to fight COVID-19 say the Ansar Hospital has been built recently in Herat and will soon be put to patients of the virus.
Moreover, the Ministry of Public Health underlined that the government’s new plan to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus seemed to be effective, but if people do not cooperate seriously in limiting the circulation of the virus, the number of people infected with the virus will increase dramatically.
