Khalilzad heads for Turkey ahead of Istanbul Summit
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Turkey and the region ahead of the Istanbul summit on Afghan peace which will be held next month.
The US State Department said in a statement on Saturday that Khalilzad began the trip on Thursday – a trip aimed at encouraging the two warring parties to accelerate their negotiations to end the conflict in Afghanistan.
“He will engage the two sides on their preparatory efforts for talks on a political settlement that produces a permanent ceasefire and a durable and just peace,” the statement read.
According to the statement, Khalilzad will also meet with stakeholders to discuss “how the region and international community can facilitate talks between the sides.”
The US-backed summit over the Afghan peace process is planned for Istanbul next month. Expected to attend are the Afghan government and Taliban delegations and the UN, US, Russia, China and representatives from a number of foreign countries.
Earlier, Reuters reported that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months at the Istanbul summit, signaling his refusal to accept Washington’s plan for his elected government to be replaced by an interim administration.
COVID-19
Health Ministry warns of 3rd wave as new Coronavirus variant detected
The Public Health Ministry (MoPH) said Saturday that Afghanistan could face a third wave of COVID-19 infections as a new variant of the virus has been detected in the country.
Acting Minister of Health, Wahid Majrooh said that seven out of 11 COVID-19 cases are now testing positive for the new variant.
As with other variants around the world, this variant is far more contagious and spreads a lot quicker, officials said.
Speaking at the inauguration of a new testing center in Kabul on Saturday, Majrooh said: “We have opened the testing center for the new variant (of COVID-19) to fight against the Coronavirus. Seven out of 11 cases are detected as a new variant. We hope to fight efficiently against the Coronavirus.”
Wais Mustafa, Head of the Coronavirus Control Center stated: “The new variant has now spread in Afghanistan. It can be easily transmitted from one person to another person. Fortunately, it has a lower fatality rate compared to the common one.”
Afghanistan, so far, has recorded at least 56,294 positive Coronavirus cases with 2,470 deaths and 49,994 recoveries.
Mohib warns of civil war if peace process fails
Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA), said on Saturday that if a peace deal has not been reached by the time US and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan, the country could be plunged into a civil war.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mohib said the Afghan government wants peace and a ceasefire instead of just a reduction in violence.
He once again called on the Taliban to stop killing Afghans and said it is time the group sat down and negotiated in good faith.
According to Mohib the “Republic’s negotiators were in Kabul but have returned to Qatar for talks with the Taliban.”
He also confirmed the Afghan government will send a delegation to the upcoming Turkey Summit, and started preparations for the meeting are underway.
He said the Taliban delegation in Doha has not decided on who to send but he advised their senior leaders should attend the summit.
This comes after U.S. intelligence agencies this week warned the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if U.S. troops leave before a power-sharing deal is reached between the warring sides.
Such a takeover potentially would allow al-Qaeda to rebuild in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported, quoting anonymous U.S. officials.
Two security force members gunned down in Farah
Two members of the Afghan security forces have been gunned down by unknown armed men in western Farah province, sources said Saturday.
Dadullah Qani, a member of the provincial council, told Ariana News that Abdul Khaliq Farahi, Commander of Education and Training Center of the Afghan army in Farah, was shot dead in the provincial capital Farah city on Friday night.
Sources, however, said Farahi was gunned down “before the eyes of his family.”
In a separate incident, a police officer was killed in PD1 of Farah city on Saturday afternoon.
Local officials said that Khalil Barikzai, a police officer, was killed in an attack by unknown armed men in front of his house.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
