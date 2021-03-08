Latest News
Khalilzad heads for Pakistan in bid to speed up peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to visit Pakistan on Monday for talks about his proposed plan to accelerate the Afghan peace process.
According to Pakistan’s Daily Times, Khalilzad will meet with both civilian and military leaders during his visit to Islamabad.
This comes after his meetings with Afghan leaders and politicians in Kabul last week, and at least one meeting with the Doha leadership of the Taliban in Qatar.
Khalilzad, who is currently on a regional trip to help push for a peace deal between the two warring parties has handed over Washington’s plan for the formation of a transitional government in Afghanistan to various stakeholders including Afghan government leaders and the Taliban.
In an interview with Ariana News on Sunday, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem confirmed this and said the plan was being considered by the Taliban’s leadership in Doha and that “a final decision has yet to be made in this regard.”
The Afghan government also received US President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for the formation of a transitional government which would include the Taliban and the convening of an international summit – similar to the 2001 Bonn conference.
In a series of tweets last week, after his visit to Kabul, Khalilzad stated that Afghanistan and the Taliban “must find a path to a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.
“With all parties, I outlined our focus on Afghanistan, diplomacy, and garnering wider international support in order to help Afghans make more rapid progress on the peace process.
“In Kabul, I discussed various options/alternatives to propel the process forward.
“I was encouraged by what I heard. There is widespread support for the need to move more quickly and deliver a just and durable peace that Afghans demand and deserve,” he said.
Latest News
Moscow invites stakeholders in peace process to a meeting
Russia has sent an invitation to the leadership of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) to attend a Moscow Peace Summit.
The HCNR says it has received the invitation and its leadership is consulting on this.
“The leadership of the government, some political leaders, the leaders of the Taliban, and some countries in the region and the US have also been invited to the meeting,” HCNR spokesman Faraidoon Khawzon wrote on Twitter.
This coincides with a push by Washington to accelerate the peace process.
Currently US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is on a regional tour where he has presented the new US plan – which involves the establishment of a transitional government.
Latest News
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports, in what Riyadh called a failed assault on global energy security, Reuters reported.
The Saudi energy ministry said there were no casualties or loss of property from the attacks.
The defence ministry said it intercepted an armed drone coming from the sea prior to hitting its target at an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility.
Reuters reported shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near a residential compound in Dhahran used by state-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, the ministries said.
The sites are located on the Gulf coast across from Iran and near Iraq and Bahrain.
Yemen lies thousands of kms southwest on the Gulf of Aden.
Announcing the attacks, the Houthis, who have been battling a Saudi-led coalition for six years, also said they attacked military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan, Reuters reported.
“Such acts of sabotage do not only target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also the security and stability of energy supplies to the world, and therefore, the global economy,” a ministry spokesman said in a statement on state media.
The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it intercepted 12 armed drones aimed at “civilian targets” without specifying a location as well as two ballistic missiles fired towards Jazan.
The Eastern Province is home to most of Aramco’s production and export facilities. In 2019, Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, was shaken by a big missile and drone attack on oil installations just a few km from the facilities hit on Sunday, which Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denied.
That attack, which was claimed by the Houthis but which Riyadh said did not originate from Yemen, forced Saudi Arabia to temporarily shut more than half of its crude output, causing a huge price spike.
Reuters reported Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Sunday that the group had fired 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles in a “wide operation in the heart of Saudi Arabia”.
The Houthis recently stepped up cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia at a time when the United States and the United Nations are pushing for a ceasefire to revive stalled political negotiations to end the war.
Latest News
Foreign community commends Afghan women, calls for gains to be preserved
The foreign community in Afghanistan came out in full support of Afghan women on Monday and commended them for their commitment to building peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.
In a letter published Monday, to mark International Women’s Day, the Friends of Afghan Women Ambassadors’ Group stated they celebrate the “strength, resilience and perseverance of Afghan women.
“This year, the stakes are higher than ever as Afghans work to end the violent conflict and establish a sustainable peace,” the group said.
They also stated they “support the loud and consistent calls of Afghan women for a ceasefire, and we condemn the continued targeted attacks on and threats against women human rights defenders, civil society activists, peacebuilders and journalists.”
They pointed out that Afghan women carry the pain of the conflict in their everyday lives.
The group stated that they support calls made that gains made by women are preserved in a negotiated political settlement.
“We have heard Afghan women tell us of the importance of religious and community leaders raising their voices for women’s fundamental rights to engagement in all social spheres, to education and work opportunities, and to protection from violence wherever it may take place,” their letter read.
“We therefore welcome the many statements by Afghan, regional and global ulema that affirm the centrality of women’s rights within Islam.”
The group also called on all parties to the conflict to make more space in leadership and peace structures for women.
