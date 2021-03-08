Khalilzad heads for Pakistan in bid to speed up peace process

(Last Updated On: March 8, 2021)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to visit Pakistan on Monday for talks about his proposed plan to accelerate the Afghan peace process.

According to Pakistan’s Daily Times, Khalilzad will meet with both civilian and military leaders during his visit to Islamabad.

This comes after his meetings with Afghan leaders and politicians in Kabul last week, and at least one meeting with the Doha leadership of the Taliban in Qatar.

Khalilzad, who is currently on a regional trip to help push for a peace deal between the two warring parties has handed over Washington’s plan for the formation of a transitional government in Afghanistan to various stakeholders including Afghan government leaders and the Taliban.

In an interview with Ariana News on Sunday, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem confirmed this and said the plan was being considered by the Taliban’s leadership in Doha and that “a final decision has yet to be made in this regard.”

The Afghan government also received US President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for the formation of a transitional government which would include the Taliban and the convening of an international summit – similar to the 2001 Bonn conference.

In a series of tweets last week, after his visit to Kabul, Khalilzad stated that Afghanistan and the Taliban “must find a path to a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

“With all parties, I outlined our focus on Afghanistan, diplomacy, and garnering wider international support in order to help Afghans make more rapid progress on the peace process.

“In Kabul, I discussed various options/alternatives to propel the process forward.

“I was encouraged by what I heard. There is widespread support for the need to move more quickly and deliver a just and durable peace that Afghans demand and deserve,” he said.