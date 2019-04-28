Khalilzad, Ghani Push ‘Intra-Afghan’ Dialogue

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani met with U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at the Presidential Palace on Saturday and discussed the peace process and stressed the need for intra-Afghan talks, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Khalilzad briefed President Ghani and other Afghan government officials on what he will be pursuing in his forthcoming visits and endeavors in regards to Afghanistan reconciliation.

“Both sides insisted on reviving the intra-Afghan dialogue, and considered it a prelude to starting direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban,” the statement said.

It comes as Khalilzad held a trilateral consultation meeting with Chinese Special Envoy Deng Xijun, and Putin’s Representative Zamir Kabulov in Moscow on April 25, 2019, where they reached a “consensus” on the Afghan peace process.

Meanwhile, a Consultative Jirga on Peace due to be organized on April 29 in the capital Kabul where around 3,000 people from all walks of society will come together to discuss peace and reconciliation with the Taliban insurgent group.