Khalilzad Embarks On Multi-Nation Trip On Afghan Peace

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2019)

U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has embarked on another multi-nation trip to six countries as part of the overall effort to facilitate a political settlement that ends the conflict in the war-weary country, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Khalilzad has begun his trip on Afghan peace Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, and the United Kingdom April 21 to May 11.

“In Kabul, Special Representative Khalilzad will consult with the Afghan government and other Afghans to encourage all parties to work towards intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations to determine a final peace settlement,” the statement said.

Khalilzad is expected to discuss the Afghan peace process with officials in London, Moscow, Islamabad, and New Delhi and that to build international support for the process to help ensure that any peace settlement reached would be sustainable, the statement added.

“In Doha, he (Khalilzad) will continue to press forward on negotiations with the Taliban to reach a consensus on core national security issues, and urge their participation in an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue,” the statement noted.

“On this trip, I am working to build on international support for the Afghan peace process and push Afghan parties forward on dialogue and negotiations,” Khalilzad said in a tweet.

At the meantime, Khalilzad stressed that “a bump in the road is not a reason to slow down.”

Earlier, the U.S. Special Envoy had a multi-nation trip on Afghan peace to the U.K., Belgium, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Jordan and Qatar from March 25 to mid-April.