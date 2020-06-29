Khalilzad embarks on Afghan peace mission

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2020)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has begun a new trip on Afghan peace, the US State Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, Khalilzad has departed Washington on June 28 for travel to Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

“At all three locations, Ambassador Khalilzad will urge support for all Afghans to meet their remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically reduced violence and timely prisoner releases,” the statement noted.

Khalilzad is accompanied by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Adam Boehler and his team.

“Afghan peace, economic growth, and regional connectivity are closely linked and mutually supportive,“ the statement emphasized.

The Department further said that the delegation will explore investment opportunities and partnerships in a range of sectors to advance the economic recovery of Afghanistan and support sustained peace and stability in the region.

“Due to the challenges of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Khalilzad, CEO Boehler, and their delegation will also conduct meetings with Afghan officials throughout the trip remotely via video,” read the statement.

It comes as the US is working to finalizing a decision to withdraw more than 4,000 troops from Afghanistan by the upcoming fall. It would reduce the number of its forces from 8,600 to 4,500 and that would be the lowest number since 2001 when the US forces entered Afghanistan.