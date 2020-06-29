Latest News
Khalilzad embarks on Afghan peace mission
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has begun a new trip on Afghan peace, the US State Department said in a statement.
According to the statement, Khalilzad has departed Washington on June 28 for travel to Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.
“At all three locations, Ambassador Khalilzad will urge support for all Afghans to meet their remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically reduced violence and timely prisoner releases,” the statement noted.
Khalilzad is accompanied by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Adam Boehler and his team.
“Afghan peace, economic growth, and regional connectivity are closely linked and mutually supportive,“ the statement emphasized.
The Department further said that the delegation will explore investment opportunities and partnerships in a range of sectors to advance the economic recovery of Afghanistan and support sustained peace and stability in the region.
“Due to the challenges of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Khalilzad, CEO Boehler, and their delegation will also conduct meetings with Afghan officials throughout the trip remotely via video,” read the statement.
It comes as the US is working to finalizing a decision to withdraw more than 4,000 troops from Afghanistan by the upcoming fall. It would reduce the number of its forces from 8,600 to 4,500 and that would be the lowest number since 2001 when the US forces entered Afghanistan.
Latest News
Mortar fired by Afghan army killed 10 civilians in Helmand: source
At least 10 civilians were killed and 15 others wounded after mortars hit a residential area in Helmand province, a source said.
The incident happened in the Sangin district of the province on Monday morning.
A security source on a condition of anonymity told Ariana News that the mortars fired by the Afghan army as they were targeting Taliban militants sheltered in the area.
According to the source, mortars launched after the militants carried out attacks on Afghan forces from the area.
All the victims were civilians the source added.
Meanwhile, Omer Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor confirmed the incident but denied providing further details on casualties.
In a separate incident, six civilians were killed and two more injured after their vehicle hit a roadside mine in the Washir district of Helmand on Sunday afternoon.
Police said that mine was planted by the Taliban.
The Taliban yet comment about the incidents.
Latest News
Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange – Karachi
Gunmen attacked Pakistan’s stock exchange building in Karachi on Monday morning, killing at least four security guards and a policeman, local news outlets reported.
Pakistani Geo news agency reported that the militants launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and attempted to storm the building after opening fire.
At least seven wounded people were transferred to the hospitals for receiving treatment, the report added cited Karachi police.
“An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” said Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange told the Geo. “They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone.”
He said that the militants had stormed the Railway Ground parking area and fired outside the ground. They made their way to the main gate of the building and stormed it after trading fire with security guards.
Meanwhile, Karachi police said that all assailants had been killed and the situation was under control.
Four militants were reportedly killed in the incident.
Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Taliban attacks undermining intra-Afghan negotiation prospect: EU
The European Union said that the high level of violence by the Taliban following the signing of the agreement with the US in Qatar is “unacceptable”.
Roland Kobia, the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan citing the EU Foreign Ministers and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Fontelles’ joint statement said that the continued violence undermining the intra-Afghan talks.
“The unacceptably high level of violence and continued terrorist attacks by the Taliban after Doha is running contrary to the expectations and undermining the prospect for IAN.” Kobia tweeted.
“The unacceptably high level of violence and continued terrorist attacks by the Taliban after Doha is running contrary to the expectations and undermining the prospect for IAN.” jointly said 27 #EU Foreign Ministers & EU Foreign Policy Chief @JosepBorrellF. #AfghanPeaceProcess
— Roland Kobia (@RolandKobia) June 27, 2020
In the past 24 hours, parts of the country have witnessed breathtaking clashes between security forces and the Taliban. Clashes between the Afghan government and the Taliban have escalated, But a Taliban spokesman said all of the group’s fighters are defensive, and the number of attacks had dropped by 60 percent.
In the meantime, people are very concerned about this situation.
“It is the responsibility of the United States to manage the situation and prevent disaster,” said Iqbal Khyber, head of the Helmand peace movement.
At the same time, the NATO SCR to Afghanistan considers the escalation of violence in the country a matter of concern and an obstacle to the start of negotiations between Afghans.
“I’m very concerned about the increase in violence, as the leaders of resolute support are and we all are. The level of violence is simply unacceptable. This level of violence is incompatible with creating a condition trust conducive to good Intra-Afghan negotiations,” said Stefano Pontecorvo, a NATO SCR to Afghanistan.
EU foreign ministers, meanwhile, have said in a joint statement that the increase in Taliban attacks following the Doha agreement is disappointing, stressing that this would weaken the possibility of negotiations between Afghans.
“Operations have been stepped up on both sides. Confidence must be built and the process of releasing prisoners must be accelerated,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.
Nearly 4,000 Taliban by the government and Taliban have released nearly 700 government prisoners on the eve of talks between the Afghans. But the Afghan government sees progress in this area as dependent on the Taliban to reduce violence
