Khalilzad discusses ‘transitional period’ as an option: Sources claim
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has reportedly discussed the formation of a transitional period in Afghanistan in order to move towards a future political structure.
This was reportedly discussed during his recent meetings with prominent Afghan political leaders in Kabul.
According to sources, Khalilzad has stated that the formation of a transitional period is crucial for the restoration of peace in the country.
Sources familiar with the Afghan peace process said that Khalilzad has discussed a number of options with Afghan leaders including an international summit that includes Afghan and Taliban leaders and representatives from foreign countries including Iran and Pakistan.
He also reportedly suggested that the UN mediate the summit.
Zabiullah Fitrat, a spokesman for the Chief Executive of Jamiat Party Atta Mohammad Noor stated: “The resumption of peace negotiations, the political consensus among the Afghan leaders and prominent figures in Afghanistan, as well as tackling the current situation and ceasefire was discussed.”
Meanwhile, the Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said Tuesday that any plan for the establishment of a transitional period or a participatory government must ensure peace in Afghanistan.
“We want a guarantee for peace and stability. Any plan that comes up must ensure peace and both the international community and the Taliban must guarantee the people of Afghanistan in advance,” Mohib said.
“Peace needs to be discussed, we are discussing different alternatives but the Taliban are busy in conflict. We urge the Taliban to together with us maintain stability in Afghanistan,” he stated.
EU condemns ‘atrocious, planned assassinations’ of three TV staffers
The European Union on Wednesday night condemned the killing of three female media workers in Jalalabad on Tuesday and said the targeting of journalists and of women must stop.
According to a statement issued by the EU Spokesperson, the killing of Mursal Wahedi, Shahnaz Raofi and Sadya Sadat “in atrocious, planned assassinations deprives three young individuals of their future, and their families, friends and colleagues of loved ones.”
The three women worked for Enikas TV – the same news channel where slain Malalai Maiwand had worked.
Maiwand was killed, along with her driver, in a targeted assassination in December.
The EU said in its statement that following the killing of Maiwand, these attacks further illustrate the vulnerable and dangerous situation that media workers, especially women, face.
“It also continues a worrying trend of systematic, targeted attacks and killings of journalists, human rights defenders, civil society representatives and civil servants, which cost the lives of 1,200 civilians in 2020, a 45% increase compared to 2019.
“The Taliban remain responsible for the majority of civilian casualties and targeted assassinations, either directly or by opposing a ceasefire. Targeting journalists must stop. Targeting women must stop. The violence in Afghanistan must stop,” read the statement..
The European Union said it expects transparent and thorough investigations of all these attacks and assassinations. “We mourn together with those affected and reiterate the European Union’s resolve to support media and the freedom of speech in Afghanistan.”
Earlier in the day reports emerged that Islamic State (Daesh) had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack that killed the three women on Tuesday evening.
According to SITE Intelligence group, Daesh said on Tuesday night its fighters had targeted the three female employees of Enikas TV.
However, Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said later Wednesday that although Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack, the claim needs to be investigated.
He said a team has been sent from Kabul to Nangarhar to find out which group was behind the killings
Provincial police chief Juma Gul Hemat said on Tuesday night the suspected lead attacker had been arrested and that he was connected to the Taliban.
The three women, aged between 18 and 20, were gunned down while on their way home from work.
However, the Taliban denied the group was involved in the attack.
Tuesday’s tragedy comes amid a wave of attacks against journalists, media workers, civil society activists and government officials.
The Taliban have said they are not responsible but Afghan officials and some foreign powers have blamed the attacks largely on the group.
The US Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday night called the killings “devastating news,” and said these “attacks are meant to intimidate; they are intended to make reporters cower; the culprits hope to stifle freedom of speech in a nation where the media has flourished during the past 20 years. This cannot be tolerated.”
13 civilians among 16 wounded in Herat shooting
At least 16 people were wounded after a shooting broke out between the Afghan security forces and armed men loyal to local strongman Habibullah Ghoryani on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.
Sources said the skirmish started in the Jabriel area in PD12 of Herat city after the security forces attempted to arrest Ghoryani.
Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesman for the provincial health directorate stated, so far, 16 people – including 13 civilians and three policemen – were wounded in the incident.
Sherzai added that three children were also among the wounded people.
Ghoryani is suspected of illegal activities including murder, sources said.
Ghoryani and provincial security officials have not commented on this regard so far.
Dozens rescued from Taliban prison in Herat
The Afghan forces have rescued 34 people from a Taliban prisoner in western Herat province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said Wednesday.
According to the MoD, the Afghan commando forces conducted an operation in the Karocha village in the Adraskan district of the province on Tuesday night.
The MoD said in a statement that 34 people – including 11 National Army members, sevens policemen, three members of the Afghan Air force, seven government employees, and a member of public uprising forces – were freed during the operation.
At least six Taliban militants were killed during the operation which lasted for three hours, the statement said.
A number of Taliban weapons, ammo, two motorbikes, and the prison were destroyed during the raid, the MoD said.
Taliban has not commented on this regard so far.
