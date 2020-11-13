Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Turkish officials

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Ankara from November 11-13, U.S. embassy in Turkey said in a statement.

According to the embassy statement during the meetings with Turkey senior officials including Presidency Special Advisor İbrahim Kalın, Khalilzad shared the latest update on the current state of Doha negotiations and recent advancements in discussions between the two parties.

Envoy Khalilzad and Turkish officials agreed that violence in Afghanistan remains of utmost concern and there is an overwhelming consensus in the international community that all sides must find a path to ending violence permanently, starting with an immediate reduction in violence, read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Turkish foreign ministry said that during the meetings Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey would continue strong support to efforts aiming at peace and stability in Afghanistan.