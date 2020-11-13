Connect with us

Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Turkish officials

Ariana News

6 seconds ago

November 13, 2020

U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Ankara from November 11-13, U.S. embassy in Turkey said in a statement.

According to the embassy statement during the meetings with Turkey senior officials including Presidency Special Advisor İbrahim Kalın, Khalilzad shared the latest update on the current state of Doha negotiations and recent advancements in discussions between the two parties. 

Envoy Khalilzad and Turkish officials agreed that violence in Afghanistan remains of utmost concern and there is an overwhelming consensus in the international community that all sides must find a path to ending violence permanently, starting with an immediate reduction in violence, read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Turkish foreign ministry said that during the meetings Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey would continue strong support to efforts aiming at peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Four deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Afghanistan

Ariana News

23 mins ago

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 174 new positive cases in the past 24 hours.   

The ministry said that the total positive cases is now 42,969, the number of total deaths is 1,595, and the total number of recoveries is 35,036.       

The ministry also reported four deaths and 12 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.

According to the ministry the deaths were reported in Herat province. The recoveries were reported in Kandahar province.

The new cases were reported in Kabul (24), Herat (45), Balkh (28), Kandahar (8), Nangarhar (28), Daikundi (2), Badghis (3), Logar (1), Ghor (1), Parwan (2), Nimroz (12),Kunar (3) Laghman (8), Nuristan (7), and Uruzgan (2) provinces. 

Two Afghan Security Forces Members killed in Explosion in Kabul

Ariana News

8 hours ago

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

Two Afghan security forces members were killed and four others were wounded in an explosion close to a security force’s outpost in Arghandi area of Paghman district of Kabul province on Friday morning, said the Ministry of Interior (MoI). 

Photos on social media show the explosion had damaged an outpost and the Kabul-Kandahar highway lights.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. So far.

This comes as violence has increased across the country despite efforts to resume peace talks in Doha.

Ghani, NATO Secretary-General discuss current situation in Afghanistan

Ariana News

10 hours ago

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Thursday in a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation in Afghanistan including the Afghan peace process.

The Presidential Palace stated on Twitter that the two sides discussed, “the ongoing situation of Afghanistan, the peace process, and NATO’s support for the Afghan Defense and Security Forces.”

“Spoke with President Ashraf Ghani on the situation in Afghanistan where it has been a long and hard road towards the peace talks,” Jens Stoltenberg tweeted.

Reiterating NATO’s commitment to Afghanistan’s security, the NATO Chief stated that the peace talks are “fragile but offer the best chance for peace.”

It comes as the US-brokered intra-Afghan peace talks have made little progress, and the two sides yet to resolved disputes over contentious issues.

Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Thursday met with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara to discuss regional developments.

“Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan peace process with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. Will continue our strong support to efforts aiming at peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

