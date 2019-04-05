Khalilzad Discusses Afghan Peace Process with Pakistani Officials

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2019)

The U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Friday and discussed the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Khalilzad has briefed Qureshi on the outcome of Doha talks and his recent engagements in the region.

“He also shared updates on his meetings in Afghanistan and the dynamics of the Intra-Afghan dialogue,” the statement said.

“The Foreign Minister, while appreciating his efforts, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the peace process. He said that intra-Afghan Dialogue was a vital component of the reconciliation process,” said that statement adding, “He also said that Pakistan wished well for the peace and stability in Afghanistan which would directly benefit Pakistan’s own vision for economic and human development.”

Earlier on Friday morning, Khalilzad had delegation-level talks with the Pakistani representatives led by the country’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and discussed progress on the Afghan peace process.

“The Foreign Secretary also briefed him about a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,” the statement said.

“She informed about their mutual interest in further progress on Afghanistan peace efforts and that they agreed to remain engaged to pursue the reconciliation process,” the statement added.

“Tehmina Janjua held talks with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation on efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

According to Pakistani media, Khalilzad will also hold separate meetings with the top civil and military leadership during his visit to the country.