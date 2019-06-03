Khalilzad Discusses Afghan Peace Process with Pakistani Officials

(Last Updated On: June 3, 2019)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister and high-ranking officials on Sunday in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement.

In a statement released on Monday, the U.S. Embassy said that Khalilzad met Prime Minister Imran Khan, MFA Additional Secretary Aftab Khokher and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa and discussed on developments in the Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad briefed Pakistani officials on the substantial progress made in talks over the last month and planned next steps, the statement said.

“He (Khalilzad) noted that the United States continues to be encouraged by the role Pakistan has played to advance the peace process and discussed additional positive steps that Pakistan can take and the importance of recent efforts for improving US-Pakistan relations,” the statement added.

According to the statement, U.S. Special Envoy and Pakistani officials also discussed the benefit of improved Pakistan-Afghanistan relations in reaching, implementing, and sustaining a durable peace.

“Both countries will benefit from the increased regional connectivity, cooperation, and integration that peace in Afghanistan offers. The United States stands ready to assist,” the statement noted.

It comes as Zalmay Khalilzad has begun his new tour of a two-week mission on Friday from May 31 until June 16.

Khalilzad is expected to visit Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates after his trip to Pakistan, where he will work to build international support for the Afghan peace and ensure that any peace process settlement reached will be sustainable.