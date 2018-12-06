Khalilzad Departs to Moscow Following Meeting NUG Leaders

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2018)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Kabul on Thursday where he met with President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

“The discussion centered on his regional engagement and Afghan preparations for negotiations to reach a political settlement to the conflict,” the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that following the meeting, Khalilzad departed Kabul for Moscow for discussions on regional peace efforts.

Ghani’s office said in a statement that Ambassador Khalilzad briefed President Ghani regarding his recent tour to regional countries.

During the meeting, President Ghani has told that his government announced its negotiating team at the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan.

Ghani assured Khalilzad that government will for ensuring peace in Afghanistan is serious, the statement added.

Khalilzad started the third round of his tours to facilitate peace process in Afghanistan this week.

He first traveled to Islamabad where he met with Pakistani officials including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the Afghan peace process.

According to the U.S. Department of State, Ambassador Khalilzad will also travel to Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.