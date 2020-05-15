Khalilzad: Daesh conducted “the horrific attacks on a maternity ward and a funeral”

(Last Updated On: May 15, 2020)

US Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said Friday that according to the United States’ assessment, the Daesh^Khurasan conducted the attacks on a hospital in Kabul and a funeral in Nangarhar.

He tweeted, “The USG has assessed ISIS-K conducted the horrific attacks on a maternity ward and a funeral earlier this week in Afghanistan.”

“ISIS has demonstrated a pattern for favoring these types of heinous attacks against civilians and is a threat to the Afghan people and to the world,” Khalilzad wrote.

Khalilzad, in the tweet, has underlined that the Daesh^Khurasan opposes a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, and that is, therefore, it seeks to encourage sectarian war in Afghanistan as of that in Iraq and Syria.

He said, “Rather than falling into the ISIS trap and delay peace or create obstacles, Afghans must come together to crush this menace and pursue a historic peace opportunity.”

“No more excuses. Afghans, and the world, deserve better,” said Khalilzad.

It is noteworthy that this comes as part of the reactions to President Ghani’s order of declaring war against anti-state armed forces. That is, following the deadly attacks in Kabul, Nangarhar, and Laghman, Ghani ordered the Afghan National Defense and Security forces to ease up their “active defense” mode and go on “offensive” one.

The responsibility for the aforementioned attacks was not only denied by the Taliban but the group has condemned the acts as well; however, in a press release, it reacted to the president’s declaration of war.