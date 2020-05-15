Latest News
Khalilzad: Daesh conducted “the horrific attacks on a maternity ward and a funeral”
The Daesh^Khurasan conducted the attacks on a hospital in Kabul and a funeral in Nangarhar, Khalilzad said Friday.
US Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said Friday that according to the United States’ assessment, the Daesh^Khurasan conducted the attacks on a hospital in Kabul and a funeral in Nangarhar.
He tweeted, “The USG has assessed ISIS-K conducted the horrific attacks on a maternity ward and a funeral earlier this week in Afghanistan.”
“ISIS has demonstrated a pattern for favoring these types of heinous attacks against civilians and is a threat to the Afghan people and to the world,” Khalilzad wrote.
Khalilzad, in the tweet, has underlined that the Daesh^Khurasan opposes a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, and that is, therefore, it seeks to encourage sectarian war in Afghanistan as of that in Iraq and Syria.
He said, “Rather than falling into the ISIS trap and delay peace or create obstacles, Afghans must come together to crush this menace and pursue a historic peace opportunity.”
“No more excuses. Afghans, and the world, deserve better,” said Khalilzad.
It is noteworthy that this comes as part of the reactions to President Ghani’s order of declaring war against anti-state armed forces. That is, following the deadly attacks in Kabul, Nangarhar, and Laghman, Ghani ordered the Afghan National Defense and Security forces to ease up their “active defense” mode and go on “offensive” one.
The responsibility for the aforementioned attacks was not only denied by the Taliban but the group has condemned the acts as well; however, in a press release, it reacted to the president’s declaration of war.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 413 cases, total 5639
The total cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have risen to 5639, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
According to the ministry, 413 new positive cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: 188 in Kabul, 35 in Ghazni, 34 in Kandahar, 30 in Nangarhar, 25 in Baghlan, 24 in Balkh, 20 in Samangan, 15 in Paktia, 9 in Maidan Wardak, 7 in Logar, 5 in Sar-e-Pul, 5 in Laghman, 5 in Nimruz, 4 in Paktika, 3 in Zabul, 2 in Panjshir, one in Khost and one in Faryab.
“The total infections have reached to 5639 in the country,” the Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majroh said.
The ministry said four people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, adding that total fatalities have reached 136.
Meanwhile, 43 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 691 in the country.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Coronavirus may never go away.
Speaking to the press in Geneva on Wednesday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergency program, said that it is hard to predict when the virus would be eliminated.
Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June
The Italian football league (Serie A) has agreed to return to the competition on June 13.
ESPN – an American sports channel – reported that the return is subject to the government’s approval and rules on the country’s medical protocols.
“As far as the resumption of sports activities is concerned, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated … in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players and all those involved,” Serie A said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora told the Italian Senate that the government would take its time.
“If [Serie A] resumes, as we all hope, it will be because we will have arrived at this decision after an orderly succession of actions and protocols,” he said. “It is not possible to decide in an irresponsible hurry.
In England, the Premier League could resume as early as June 1 as clubs and league officials continue to work out the details of “Project Restart”, added ESPN.
The German Bundesliga will return on May 16. France has completely canceled its Ligue 1.
La Liga is slowly increasing the number of players allowed to train in the hopes that it can start games on June 12.
COVID-19 may never disappear, WHO warns
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Coronavirus may never go away.
Speaking to the press in Geneva on Wednesday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said that it is hard to predict when the virus would be eliminated.
Dr. Mike Ryan stated that even if a vaccine is found, controlling the virus will require a “massive effort”.
“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” Dr. Ryan told the virtual press conference from Geneva. “HIV has not gone away – but we have come to terms with the virus.”
Dr. Ryan then said he doesn’t believe “anyone can predict when this disease will disappear”.
So far more than 300,000 deaths have been reported from Coronavirus, and more than 4.3 million cases have been recorded.
