Khalilzad Criticized Taliban for Refusing to Sit with Afghan Delegation

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2018)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan’s Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday said the Taliban delegation made a mistake by refusing to sit with the representatives of the Afghan government during talks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Khalilzad said if the Taliban were sincere in peace talks they should have met with the Afghan government delegation.

He warned that refusing to sit face to face with the Afghan delegation may harm the Taliban.

When asked what was the Taliban’s redline for ending the ongoing violence, he said the Taliban delegation were more focused on the pullout of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

The U.S. peace envoy emphasized that there was no discussion about delay of the upcoming Afghan presidential election during his talks with the Taliban representatives.

He further said that Saudi Arabia and UAE purposed a three-month truce but Taliban delegation said they had no authority to talk on this subject.

“If the Taliban prefer to fight instead of peace, the U.S. would stand with Afghan government,” he stressed.