Khalilzad confirms Qatar plane carrying Americans leaves Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2021)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has confirmed that another group of American citizens flew out of the country on a Qatar Airways flight on Friday.

In tweets posted on Friday night, Khalilzad said: “Grateful that more Americans were able to leave today on a Qatar Airways flight. We welcome this development.”

It is unclear how many Americans remain in Afghanistan but according to Khalilzad “as President (Joe) Biden said, there is no deadline for Americans remaining in Afghanistan. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come home.”

This was the third chartered flight bringing civilians from Afghanistan to Qatar since U.S. forces withdrew last month.

A Qatari official meanwhile told Reuters that Friday’s plane had about 170 passengers on board, including U.S. and European citizens.

Foreign nationals on board included those from Belgium, Britain, Croatia, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy as well as the United States, the official said.

Qatar has emerged as a key interlocutor between the West and the Islamic Emirate.