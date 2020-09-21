Khalilzad concerned over escalation of violence across the country

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2020)

US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser HR McMaster said the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is a mistake and that Trump “is partnering with the Taliban” against the Afghan government.

In an interview on Sunday with CBS’ 60 Minutes, McMaster said: “He [Trump], in effect, is partnering with the Taliban against, in many ways, the Afghan government.”

“I think that it’s an unwise policy. And I think what we require in Afghanistan is a sustained commitment to help the Afghan government and help the Afghan security forces continue to bear the brunt of this fight.”

McMaster, a retired Army lieutenant general who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said that Trump has made too many concessions in his peace talks that began this month with the Afghan government and the Taliban.

While NSA to Trump, McMaster convinced a reluctant president to send more troops to Afghanistan but says Afghanistan became America’s longest conflict because short-term wishful thinking led three presidents to fight one-year wars, 20 times over.

“We went in under this illusion that the war was gonna be fast, cheap, efficient. And then we turned our attention to the war in Iraq. We kinda forgot about Afghanistan.

“But, guess what, you know, our enemy didn’t forget about it. And so, we have strategies and policies based on what we would prefer to do rather than what the situation demands. But in the end, Mr. Trump preferred to get out,” he said.

On Trump “partnering with the Taliban,” McMaster said: “I think that it’s an unwise policy. And I think what we require in Afghanistan is a sustained commitment to help the Afghan government and help the Afghan security forces continue to bear the brunt of this fight.”

“Terrorist organizations who pose a threat to us are stronger now than they were on September 10, 2001. Those who perpetrated the mass murder attacks of 9/11 were the mujahideen-era alumni of the resistance to Soviet occupation in Afghanistan.

“Today, we are facing an Al-Qaeda and an ISIS alumni that is orders of magnitude greater than that mujahideen-era alumni ever was. And they also have access to much more destructive capabilities,” McMaster said.

On the troops drawdown by November, McMaster said: “I think these are both big mistakes. I think they’re mistakes because they’re consistent with, I think, this sentiment that you see really across both political parties for retrenchment or withdrawal from complex problem sets overseas.”

He also stated that people are tired of the war but that the US lacks confidence. “We lack confidence because we haven’t had, I think, sound strategies and policies in place and Americans are losing faith in these efforts. I don’t blame them.”