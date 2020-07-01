Latest News
Khalilzad, Central Asian Ministers discuss Afghan peace process
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has discussed the Afghan peace process with Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries.
“Adam Boehler – CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation – and I wrapped up good meetings in Tashkent. Started the day with FM Kamilov and Special Rep Irgashev and then were joined by the Foreign Ministers that make up the remaining C5+1 (Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic),” Khalilzad said.
Khalilzad added that he discussed the latest on the peace process and the critical role Central Asia has played and will continue “to play in pursuit of peace; how it will benefit from peace with increased regional connectivity, trade, and development,” in the C5+1 meeting.
“U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is prepared to invest in the region’s future,” Khalilzad tweeted.
Khalilzad further said that the US appreciates the cooperation and assistance of the C5+1. “We will need to work together to promote and encourage a political settlement when intra-Afghan Negotiations begin. Work towards the shared goals of economic resilience, regional connectivity, and integration starts now.”
4/5 A stable and prosperous Afghanistan is critical for regional peace, security, and prosperity in Central Asia; a Central Asia made up of sovereign & independent states working together with Afghanistan bridging to South Asia is in the interest of the region and of the US.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) July 1, 2020
The US official stressed that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is critical for regional peace, security, and prosperity in Central Asia; “a Central Asia made up of sovereign and independent states working together with Afghanistan bridging to South Asia is in the interest of the region and of the US.”
“We discussed investments in each country and cross-border opportunities. We also explored what a pooled, regional development fund might look like,” the US Envoy noted.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry said in a tweet that foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and US Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed regional cooperation, security, economic sustainability, fight against COVID-19, peace process in Afghanistan and the Aral Sea issues.
On June 30, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov took part in C5+1 ministerial meeting. FMs of Central Asian countries and @SecPompeo discussed regional cooperation, security, economic sustainability, fight against COVID-19, peace process in Afghanistan and Aral Sea issues pic.twitter.com/OlWadqJvcK
— Uzbekistan MFA (@uzbekmfa) July 1, 2020
C5+1 is a format for dialogue and a platform for joint efforts to address common challenges faced by the United States and the five Central Asian states including Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. It complements bilateral relationships in the region, particularly in issue areas where regional approaches may provide a comparative advantage.
Latest News
19 killed after blast in medical clinic in Iran
At least 19 people were killed after a gas leak at a health clinic in Tehran, capital of Iran, caused an explosion.
The incident happened at around 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
Peyman Saberian, head of Tehran’s emergency services, has told Iranian Fars News that six others were wounded in the incident.
Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state television (IRIB) that a gas leak caused the explosions.
Iranian officials have told media that the firefighters had contained the fire and all remains were evacuated from the building.
A fire touched off by the blast has been extinguished, Jalal Maleki, the Tehran Fire Department spokesman said on state TV.
The private clinic had 25 employees inside at the time of the explosion.
Videos were posted on social media showing people nearby clinic rushed into the scene and the aftermath of the incident.
Business
Afghan Senate accuses central bank officials of “violating law”
Members of the Upper House of the Afghan parliament said that the Central Bank Governor Ajmal Ahmadi, contrary to principles, has fired his deputies and staff, calling him a “tyrant”.
In a video released on social media shows that Afghan Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank -security guards did not allow Wahid Nooshir, the organization’s first deputy, to enter his office.
Nosher, in a Facebook post, said that as per the oral direction of President Ghani he intended to resign from his post on Monday, but he was not allowed to enter the Bank.
Nosher accused Ajmal Ahmadi of breaking administrative principles.
Qasim Rahimi, dismissed deputy head of the Central Bank of Afghanistan also considers the attitude of the head of this institution towards the bank’s employees against the law and principles.
According to the article Seven of the Da Afghanistan Bank Law, the Supreme Council of Da Afghanistan Bank shall be composed of seven members, as follows: Governor as Chairman of the Supreme Council First Deputy Governor as Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council Five other members.
The article says that “[All] members of the Supreme Council shall be appointed by the President of Afghanistan with the consent of the parliament of Afghanistan.”
Article 12 of the law says that the Governor, the First Deputy Governor, and any other member of the Supreme Council, of Da Afghanistan Bank, shall be suspended or removed from office by the President of Afghanistan.
“No member of the Supreme Council shall be suspended or removed from office before a hearing has been held by the President of Afghanistan where such member or his legal representative has presented his reasons,” read the law.
Meanwhile, lawyers say that if any employee of the organization is accused of corruption, only the judiciary has the right to review the case, and then the leadership must decide.
On the other hand, officials at the Integrity Watch of Afghanistan and economic experts are concerned about the current situation at the Central Bank of Afghanistan, saying that the continuation of such a situation will put the financial institution in crisis.
The head of the Central Bank of Afghanistan has not commented on the reason for the dismissal of his two deputies, but a statement from the organization said that the latest measures were taken in accordance with Article 20 and the third paragraph of the Central Bank of Afghanistan law.
Latest News
Civilians killed as Afghan forces launched counterattack in Helmand: AIHRC
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) says dozens of civilians have been killed in the Helmand province in the Afghan forces counter-attack.
The commission said that the Taliban first attacked the army soldiers from a point close to the area – where later witnessed heavy shellings – at least 27 civilians were killed and 35 others wounded in the crossfire between the Taliban militants and the Afghan forces.
Naeem Nazari, deputy head of the Independent Human Rights Commission, said: “A few moments before the incident, the government’s armed opposition carried out attacks from near the site, prompting a backlash from Afghan forces. The Afghan government should seriously investigate the incident.”
The Afghan military, however, claimed that a car bomb explosion and missile attacks by the Taliban caused civilians’ casualties in the Sangin district.
Wali Ahmad Ahmadzai, commander of the 215 Maiwand Corps, said: “I am ready to clarify any organization that it was not done by government forces, but from explosives that they (Taliban) had planted in the market.”
The Taliban claimed that the Afghan soldiers have fired rockets at the Ganj, cattle market, which had been overcrowded, killing dozens of civilians.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Senate urged all laterals to conduct serious investigations into the incident.
Khalilzad, Central Asian Ministers discuss Afghan peace process
19 killed after blast in medical clinic in Iran
Tahawol: US Secretary of State talks with Mullah Baradar
Afghan Senate accuses central bank officials of “violating law”
Civilians killed as Afghan forces launched counterattack in Helmand: AIHRC
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
Dr. Ayaz Niazi’s assassination triggers queries
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
Tahawol: US Secretary of State talks with Mullah Baradar
Morning News Show: lack of ventilators in Helmand
Tahawol: new efforts in Afghan peace process
Sola: Khalilzad’s trip to Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan
Zerbena: criticism on recent hiring, firing in Central bank
Trending
- COVID-195 days ago
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
- Latest News5 days ago
Liverpool wins Premier League 2019/2020
- Business4 days ago
Senior Central Bank officials dismissal against law: lawyers
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan gov’t weakened ahead of talks with Taliban: US watchdog
- Latest News4 days ago
29 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar, Helmand
- COVID-195 days ago
People complain of poor services in Covid-19 hospitals – Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
US finalizing plan to withdraw 4,000 soldiers from Afghanistan
- Latest News3 days ago
9 Taliban militants killed, 5 wounded in Paktia Clash