Khalilzad, Central Asian Ministers discuss Afghan peace process

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has discussed the Afghan peace process with Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries.

“Adam Boehler – CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation – and I wrapped up good meetings in Tashkent. Started the day with FM Kamilov and Special Rep Irgashev and then were joined by the Foreign Ministers that make up the remaining C5+1 (Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic),” Khalilzad said.

Khalilzad added that he discussed the latest on the peace process and the critical role Central Asia has played and will continue “to play in pursuit of peace; how it will benefit from peace with increased regional connectivity, trade, and development,” in the C5+1 meeting.

“U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is prepared to invest in the region’s future,” Khalilzad tweeted.

Khalilzad further said that the US appreciates the cooperation and assistance of the C5+1. “We will need to work together to promote and encourage a political settlement when intra-Afghan Negotiations begin. Work towards the shared goals of economic resilience, regional connectivity, and integration starts now.”



The US official stressed that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is critical for regional peace, security, and prosperity in Central Asia; “a Central Asia made up of sovereign and independent states working together with Afghanistan bridging to South Asia is in the interest of the region and of the US.”

“We discussed investments in each country and cross-border opportunities. We also explored what a pooled, regional development fund might look like,” the US Envoy noted.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry said in a tweet that foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and US Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed regional cooperation, security, economic sustainability, fight against COVID-19, peace process in Afghanistan and the Aral Sea issues.

C5+1 is a format for dialogue and a platform for joint efforts to address common challenges faced by the United States and the five Central Asian states including Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. It complements bilateral relationships in the region, particularly in issue areas where regional approaches may provide a comparative advantage.