Khalilzad calls on ‘all sides’ to reduce violence 

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has shared his condolences with victims of the Ghazni explosion and once again urged Taliban and the Afghan government to announce a lasting ceasefire.

In a series of tweets Khalilzad said the killing and death of Afghans including civilians has become too commonplace.

“We condemn the ongoing high level of violence and we condemn all those who authorize and carry out such attacks across Afghanistan, creating terror and bloodshed.

“Their goal is to sow discord and use violence to undermine Afghans committed to peace, a permanent end to violence, and a prosperous Afghanistan. This enemy must be denied,” he said.

“We call for all sides to reduce violence and move quickly to a ceasefire. Together and with international support they must also deal with menace of unexploded ordnance and mines across the country to save precious lives, children and adults.”

He said that in light of the US-Taliban agreement, US-Afghan Joint Declaration, broad international support for peace and start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the intra-Afghan war and killing have lost their legitimacy in the eyes of the overwhelming number of Afghans who need and yearn for peace and security.

In conclusion he stated that the Afghanistan Republic and the Taliban must respect the demands of their people and reach a political agreement as soon as possible.

“The United States stands with the people of Afghanistan.”

Khalilzad’s comments come after Friday’s deadly explosion in Ghazni province that killed 15 people – mostly children.