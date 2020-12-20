Connect with us

Khalilzad calls on 'all sides' to reduce violence 

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has shared his condolences with victims of the Ghazni explosion and once again urged Taliban and the Afghan government to announce a lasting ceasefire.
 
In a series of tweets Khalilzad said the killing and death of Afghans including civilians has become too commonplace.
 
“We condemn the ongoing high level of violence and we condemn all those who authorize and carry out such attacks across Afghanistan, creating terror and bloodshed.
 
“Their goal is to sow discord and use violence to undermine Afghans committed to peace, a permanent end to violence, and a prosperous Afghanistan. This enemy must be denied,” he said. 
 
“We call for all sides to reduce violence and move quickly to a ceasefire. Together and with international support they must also deal with menace of unexploded ordnance and mines across the country to save precious lives, children and adults.”
 
 
He said that in light of the US-Taliban agreement, US-Afghan Joint Declaration, broad international support for peace and start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the intra-Afghan war and killing have lost their legitimacy in the eyes of the overwhelming number of Afghans who need and yearn for peace and security.
 
In conclusion he stated that the Afghanistan Republic and the Taliban must respect the demands of their people and reach a political agreement as soon as possible. 
 
“The United States stands with the people of Afghanistan.”
 
Khalilzad’s comments come after Friday’s deadly explosion in Ghazni province that killed 15 people – mostly children. 
Interior Ministry confirms 8 killed in Kabul explosion 

Ariana News

Published

15 seconds ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

The Afghan Ministry of Interior has confirmed eight people were killed and 15 wounded in Sunday’s explosion that tore through Speen Square intersection in Khushal Khan in PD 5.

In a series of tweets, the ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian said “children, women and the elderly are among the injured in the incident, and the houses around the area were severely damaged.”

He also confirmed that Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) member Khan Mohammad Wardak was among those wounded. 

Arian did however say that the casualty figure was subject to change. 

Such attacks show the persistence of crimes against the people, he said adding that insurgents continue to destroy and kill. 

Arian also stated that in the past three months, insurgents had carried out 37 suicide attacks and 510 IED explosions. 

In this time, about 500 civilians were killed and more than 1,000 wounded in these attacks. 

Sunday morning saw a string of explosions across the country – one after the other. 

In addition to the Kabul blast, a policeman was killed in Jalalabad city in an explosion close to the Nangarhar capital’s cricket stadium. Two others were also wounded, police confirmed. 

In a third explosion, in Logar, police confirmed two civilians were injured in an IED blast but local residents say five people were wounded.

Arian’s statement meanwhile comes after Kabul police confirmed earlier that nine people had been killed and as many as 30 wounded in the explosion. 

 

Member of Parliament targeted in Kabul explosion 

Ariana News

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)
An explosion ripped through the Speen Square intersection in Khushal Khan in PD 5 of Kabul city on Sunday morning, leaving a number of people dead, sources have confirmed. 
 
According to sources the target was Khan Mohammed Wordak, a Member of Parliament.
 
Khan survived the attack.  
 
Sources have reported that as many as nine people were killed and six wounded but that the casualty figure is subject to change. 
 
The explosion, believed to have been an IED, ripped through the intersection, causing widespread damage to buildings and other vehicles. 
IEC announces Ghazni to go to the polls in October

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

on

December 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2020)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said Saturday that the delayed parliamentary elections in central Ghazni province will be held in October next year.

Addressing a press conference, Hawa Alam Nuristani, the chairperson of the IEC, stated that the provincial council, municipal, and parliamentary elections will be held in Ghazni simultaneously.

The parliamentary elections were held on October 28, 2018, but elections in Ghazni were canceled due to security issues.

Nuristani meanwhile urged the government to provide the budget and maintain security around the process.

“Operational plans for Ghazni and the provincial council was submitted to the Presidential Palace. The elections are set to be held in Mizan, 1400, Persian Calendar, (October 2021). We have signed the document of the project with UNAMA.

Nuristani said the problems that besieged the 2018 elections will be prevented from recurring during next year’s elections.

The IEC stated that election results would be announced after the first round.

“No changes have been made in Ghazni elections and it will take place as it was planned. The elections will not have a second round, and the election budget will be much lower than the previous elections,” a member of the IEC, Maulana Mohammad Abdullah said.

The IEC stated that elections in Ghazni would cost $19 million while the rest of the elections would cost $80 million.

Habiburrahman Nang, head of the IEC secretariat stated: “$19 million has been allocated for Ghazni and another $80 million for provincial and district council elections, but this budget is not final and changes could be brought. We have the support of our partners, including the government and UNAMA, and our meetings are ongoing.”

Continue Reading

