Khalilzad calls on Afghan gov’t and Taliban to fight terrorism together

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2020)

US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to unite against “barbaric” attacks such as Monday’s on Kabul University that left at least 20 students dead.

In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said: “The attack today on Kabul University claimed by ISIS was horrendous. I condemn it and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

“This barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here.

He said together the two parties to the peace talks need to unite for peace and prevent terrorist organizations from conducting such attacks.

“Deny ISIS or any other terrorist the space to carry out these inhumane acts. Unite for peace, find a path to a ceasefire, and accelerate a political settlement. These steps would be the right response to this unspeakable barbarism.”

He also said the “terrorist perpetrators are not just against education but are pro-ignorance. They want to breed chaos and instability, terror and poverty. They oppose and fear peace and seek a permanent state of war.”

Khalilzad’s statement followed his meeting Monday with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), in Islamabad.

Khalilzad and Bajwa discussed the regional security situation, the Afghan peace process and border management issues.

Khalilzad also thanked Pakistan for its efforts to facilitate the peace process.

Peace talks started in September in Doha but quickly hit stumbling blocks and have all but stalled with negotiating teams unable to agree on certain issues relating to just the framework of talks going forward.

Instead of delivering the desired results of a reduction in violence and an eventual ceasefire, hostilities in Afghanistan have intensified since September 12 and the increased violence has raised concerns about the sustainability of the peace process.