Khalilzad calls for intra-Afghan negotiations
Washington’s former special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has called for intra-Afghan negotiations to discuss the structure of the new government.
In an interview with BBC, Khalilzad said that there are some points in the deal that have not been implemented by the international community, the IEA and other Afghans, but that there can be negotiations for their implementation.
“Afghans should decide on the future by their own, no foreigner can resolve the problem,” Khalilzad said.
He said that there was a need for an intra-Afghan political settlement and that some of those who previously opposed the Doha deal are now backing the deal.
Khalilzad said that conditions have changed and the US cannot offer a specific formula or insist on the inclusion of specific people in the government.
“How it should be and who should be there is a matter for Afghans to decide,” he said.
Khalilzad criticized the former Afghan government for not taking the negotiations seriously due to miscalculations that a change in US government would change its policies on the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Khalilzad’s comments come as IEA officials say they have been asked to include 15 figures in the government for its recognition.
Shahabuddin Delwar, who was speaking during a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of IEA-US deal, suggested that the demand could not be accepted as the proposed individuals were traitors
World wants 15 traitors to be included in government: IEA official
A senior official of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Tuesday that the international community had given the IEA a list of 15 individuals to be included in the government if it is to be recognized.
Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar revealed this while addressing a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the signing of IEA-US deal in February 2020.
He said that initially there was a list of eight individuals, then it became 11 and now it is 15.
Delawar, however, suggested the demand could not be accepted as those on the list were “traitors.”
He also suggested that such a demand could be considered only if IEA had taken power through a political process.
Delawar said that IEA has already made efforts to make the government inclusive. He said that the majority of civil servants are still in their jobs.
On 29 February 2020, IEA and US signed a deal, following which US and other foreign troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
IEA officials said at the ceremony they had fulfilled their commitments in the deal, but the US was violating the agreement.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar called on people, especially professionals, and the youth not to leave their country.
UN Security Council to hold meeting on situation in Afghanistan
A UN Security Council meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon to review the situation in Afghanistan.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a press release that Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, will present her report to members of the meeting.
Deborah Lyons has previously discussed the issue of holding a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan with Acting Foreign Minister Mawolavi Amir Khan Muttaqi.
The United Nations has described the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as “worrying” and said efforts were being made to strengthen the economic sector and provide humanitarian assistance to the country.
US deports first Afghan back to Afghanistan
The US deported its first Afghan evacuee back to Afghanistan earlier this month due to a criminal record discovered after their arrival, Axios reported.
Out of the tens of thousands of evacuated Afghans brought to the United States, only a small handful remain in government custody because of criminal records or other concerns.
The Afghan in question was returned on February 13 in coordination with officials in Doha, Qatar, according to an internal government document obtained by Axios.
The details of the crime are unclear, although Axios was told by an administration official there was no connection to terrorist networks or national security concerns.
The official said that this was an example of the vetting system working.
All Afghans are screened and vetted through multiple US agencies.
