Khalilzad Briefs President Ghani on His Six-Day Talks with Taliban in Qatar

The U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khailzad met President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday night in Presidential Palace, where he shared the details of his recent six days of meeting with the Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Presidential Palace in a statement on Monday said that Khalilzad has rejected rumors and “incorrect” reports of local and international media regarding peace talks with Taliban in Doha.

He said the talks did not focus on the future government in Afghanistan and that the reports of interim government is “totally false”.

Khalilzad said that he has been authorized to pave the ground for intra-Afghan dialogue and that discussing on issue of future government is not his responsibility.

The envoy also pointed out that they have discussed only on ceasefire issue with the Taliban; “but so far no progress has been made in this regard,” he said.

Intra-Afghan dialogue is the only way for reaching lasting peace in Afghanistan, Khalilzad stressed.

Khalilzad, meanwhile, said that during the Qatar talks, they have not reached on an agreement regarding withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan which is the Taliban’s demand.

Referring to the issue whether the Taliban will take any decision regarding the intra-Afghan dialogue, Khalilzad said that he will meet with the Taliban representatives again to follow up the remaining issues.

On his turn, President Ghani thanked the U.S. envoy Khalilzad for sharing the details of Qatar talks and hailed the efforts of the United States for initiating intra-Afghan dialogue.