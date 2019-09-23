Khalilzad Briefs Imran Khan About U.S.-Taliban Negotiations

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2019)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday and discussed the failure of U.S.-Taliban negotiations in Qatar.

Khan met with the U.S. Envoy on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the New York, USA.

In a statement released on Sunday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that the two sides discussed Afghanistan and Pakistan-U.S. joint efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

According to the statement, Khan has recalled that “Pakistan had always held that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.”

He added that his country would continue to support all initiatives towards achieving a sustainable peace in Afghanistan and hoped for an early resumption of the peace process.

“Condemning the recent surge of violence in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said that peace in Afghanistan was vital to advancing his Government’s vision for a peaceful neighborhood and for economic development and regional stability,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that all parties must play their role in strengthening peace and promoting reconciliation as a shared responsibility.

Khalilzad, the chief negotiator of the U.S. held nine rounds of talks with the Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in a year where the two sides had reached an agreement “in principle” but the process was called off after the Taliban carried out an attack in Kabul in which 12 people including an American soldier were killed.

The U.S. President Donald Trump on September 9 that the negotiations with the Taliban “are dead” and emphasized that he had no further interest in meeting with the leaders of the group to end the war in Afghanistan.