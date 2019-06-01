Khalilzad Begins New Tour of Two-Week Mission to Six Countries

(Last Updated On: June 1, 2019)

According to a statement released by the U.S Department of State on Saturday, Khalilzad started his new tour of two-weak mission on Friday.

Based on the statement, Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates until June 16.

According to the Statement, this mission is part of an overall effort for facilitating the Afghanistan peace process.

“In Kabul, Special Representative Khalilzad will consult with the Afghan government and other Afghans, including representatives of civil society and women’s rights groups, to encourage all parties to work towards intra-Afghan negotiations that lead to a final peace settlement,” added the statement.

According to the statement, Khalilzad will hold new talks this month with the Taliban insurgents in Doha.

In Brussels, Berlin, Islamabad, and Abu Dhabi, he will work to build international support for the Afghan peace process and endeavor to ensure that any peace settlement reached will be sustainable, added the statement.