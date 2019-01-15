Khalilzad Arrives in Kabul to Meet NUG Leaders, Discuss ‘Next Steps’ in Peace Process

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2019)

The U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Tuesday for meetings with the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

The statement said that Khalilzad will meet with NUG leaders to discuss “the next steps” in U.S. efforts to support and facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in Afghanistan, “empowering the Afghan people to chart a shared course for their nation’s future”.

“Special Representative Khalilzad continues to coordinate with the National Unity Government and other Afghan stakeholders to ensure an intra-Afghan peace process,”

“The U.S. goal is to promote dialogue among Afghans about how to end the conflict, and to encourage the parties to come together at the negotiating table to reach a political settlement in which every Afghan citizen enjoys equal rights and responsibilities under the rule of law,” the statement read.

According to the statement, during his last trip in December, Ambassador Khalilzad reiterated that the only solution to the conflict is for all parties to sit together and reach an agreement on the political future of Afghanistan with mutual respect and acceptance.

The U.S. envoy Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul comes as part of his multi-nation trip on Afghan peace starting from January 8 – 21. According to the U.S. Department of State, Khalilzad is also expected to visit Pakistan during this trip.