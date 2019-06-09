Khalilzad Arrived in Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

According to a statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul on Sunday, Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, arrived in Kabul.

According to the statement, he is in Kabul for consultations with the National Unity Government leaders, political leaders, and women.

Khalilzad will discuss the developments in the U.S. efforts for facilitating a comprehensive peace process, added the statement.

The statement considers involving all the people across the country important in the peace process for accomplishing a negotiated political settlement that can bring a long-lasting peace.

Based on the statement, to involve all the people from across the society in the peace process Khalilzad will meet with the youth and students, female business owners and government officials, and religious leaders.

Khalilzad previously traveled to Islamabad, Berlin, and Brussels.