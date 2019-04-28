Khalilzad, Afghan Leaders Push ‘Intra-Afghan’ Dialogue

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani met with U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at the Presidential Palace on Saturday and discussed the peace process and stressed the need for intra-Afghan talks, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Khalilzad briefed President Ghani and other Afghan government officials on what he will be pursuing in his forthcoming visits and endeavors in regards to Afghanistan reconciliation.

“Both sides insisted on reviving the intra-Afghan dialogue, and considered it a prelude to starting direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah met with Khalilzad on Sunday and assured him of the Afghan government and the people’s readiness to support the peace process, Abdullah’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Khalilzad also briefed Abdullah on the outcome of his recent trips and meetings with envoys of E.U., Russia, and China to create international and regional consensus on the Afghan peace process.

Abdullah welcomed the creation of international “Consensus” on the Afghan peace process including the contribution of the E.U., Russia, and China.

“The two sides emphasized on comprehensive Intra-Afghan talks, an international and regional consensus for supporting the Afghan peace, joint fighting against terrorism and continuing efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

It comes as Khalilzad held a trilateral consultation meeting with Chinese Special Envoy Deng Xijun, and Putin’s Representative Zamir Kabulov in Moscow on April 25, 2019, where they reached a “consensus” on the Afghan peace process.

Meanwhile, a Consultative Jirga on Peace is due to be organized on April 29 in the capital Kabul where around 3,000 people from all walks of society will come together to discuss peace and reconciliation with the Taliban insurgent group.