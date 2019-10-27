Khalilzad, Abdullah Discuss Peace Efforts, Election

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2019)

The U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday.

Former Foreign Minister and Head of Jamiat-e-Islami Political Party Salahuddin Rabbani, Deputy Assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump Lisa Curtis and U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass were also present during the meeting.

Khalilzad and Abdullah have discussed about Afghan peace process.

“The two sides said peace is a top priority for the people and government of Afghanistan and the the United States and emphasized on reaching a permanent peace. They also called for reduction of violence and announcement of a ceasefire by Taliban for the beginning of intra-Afghan dialogue,” the Office of Chief Executive said in a statement.

The two officials have also emphasized on the principle of transparency and independence of electoral management authorities, the statement added.

In addition, Khalilzad met with President Ashraf Ghani and briefed him about recent developments, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

Sayed Hamed Gailani, an Afghan politician, posted on his Twitter account late on October 26 that he had met with Khalilzad and his team in Kabul to discuss the recent presidential election and peace efforts.

Khalilzad arrived Kabul on Saturday after concluding a meeting with the representatives of Russia, China, and Pakistan in Moscow where they discussed the Afghan peace process.