Khalilzad: ‘A new date is under discussion’ to start Intra-Afghan negotiations
The Intra-Afghan negotiations have to start as soon as possible, and there has been a discussion of dates, said Khalilzad on Friday.
The US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, in a briefing through a teleconference Friday, told the press that the Intra-Afghan negotiations were the only solution to the problems in Afghanistan, noting that “a new date is under discussion” to get the talks started.
“Although the recent violence has raised questions about the peace process, and the path to peace is not straight and there are challenges and difficulties,” he said, “but there is no alternative to pushing forward with peace.”
He emphasized that there was no military solution to the war in Afghanistan, but a peace agreement among Afghans, adding that “I know that they are tired of war, they want the war to end, and we stand with them,” and the US-Taliban agreement has opened an opportunity to achieve that.
Answering a press question, he said that there were forces that didn’t see peace in Afghanistan in their interests and have been trying to increase violence, to undermine the prospect for peace, and therefore “We’re urging both sides not to fall into that trap, but indeed to cooperate against the terrorists, including ISIS.”
It is noteworthy that on 29th February, the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban for bringing peace to Afghanistan.
As per the February agreement, the Intra-Afghan negotiations – between the Afghan Government and the Taliban – were supposed to start on 10th March.
Unfortunately, there have been challenges, particularly two major ones – prisoner releases and reduction in violence – that have been holding back the talks.
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan surpassed 6,000
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 414 new cases were registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours which brought the total number of Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan to 6,053.
The cases were recorded as follow: 162 in Kabul, 132 in Herat, 26 in Balkh, 19 in Samangan, 13 in Kandahar, 12 in Paktia, and nine in Jawzjan.
In the meantime, The MoPH underlined that 17 patients have died of the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll of Covid-19 in Afghanistan to 153.
The number of recovered patients from Coronavirus in the country reached 745.
Wahid Majrooh, the MoPH medical service providing deputy said, “Not following the health recommendations is one of the main reasons why the virus has spread widely.”
This comes as the worldwide cases of Coronavirus passed 4.4 million and the death toll passed 300,000.
Macaque monkey trial offers hope to develop effective Coronavirus vaccine
A Coronavirus vaccine has provided protection and immunity against Covid-19 in six rhesus macaque monkeys, BBC reported on Friday.
The vaccine which is now undergoing human clinical trials gives early hope, however, there is no guarantee this result will translate to people.
The trial was conducted in the US, involving researchers from the US government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Oxford University.
BBC wrote, “The animals who had been given the vaccine, and were then exposed to SARS-CoV-2, had less of the virus in their lungs and airways which was then compared with the control group of monkeys which was not given the vaccine.”
The vaccine appeared to protect the monkeys against developing pneumonia.
This comes as the Rhesus macaques have similar immune systems to humans which gives the vaccine results early hopes.
Dozens of vaccines are being developed to diagnose, prevent, and cure the Coronavirus, however, the WHO stated on Thursday that the Coronavirus may never go away.
Taliban calls for “transparent” probe into Kabul~Nangarhar attacks
The Taliban called for a “transparent and impartial” investigation of the attacks conducted in Kabul and Nangarhar early this week, said Taliban’s spokesperson.
The Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a press release Friday, “We firmly call for the transparent and impartial investigation of these attacks in order to expose the dark faces of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and bring them to justice.”
The statement emphasizes that the Taliban has no relation with the attacks, noting, “Attacks on clinics, funerals and public infrastructure have no place in our policy.”
It underlines that the Dasht-e-Barchi and the Nangarhar incidents are exploited to declare the launch of offensive operations against the Taliban.
It is to be noted that US Representative Zalmay Khalilzad also said Friday that according to the United States’ assessment, the Daesh^Khurasan conducted the attacks on a hospital in Kabul and a funeral in Nangarhar.
In the meantime, calling on the Afghan political bodies to come together, he said, “Rather than falling into the ISIS trap and delay peace or create obstacles, Afghans must come together to crush this menace and pursue a historic peace opportunity.”
