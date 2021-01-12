Khalili assured Pakistan will continue to push for peace

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2021)

Hizb-e-Wahadat-e-Islami Chairman Muhammad Karim Khalili on Tuesday met with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and chief of army Qamar Javed Bajwa where they discussed issues of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, and the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue its reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan with a strong belief that there was ‘no military solution to the conflict’.

“A comprehensive political dialogue acceptable to the Afghan leadership is the only sustainable solution,” Qureshi said.

Khalili’s three-day visit is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the peace process.

Qureshi stressed that no other country desired peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan.

He said the progress made so far in the intra-Afghan talks was ‘welcomed’ and also lauded the launch of the second round of talks in Doha.

Pakistan also said India was a spoiler in Afghanistan and that Pakistan had irrefutable evidence in this regard.

“We believe that peace and stability in the region is linked to lasting peace in Afghanistan,” Qureshi added.

Khalili in turn thanked Pakistan and welcomed Islamabad’s role in the Afghan peace process.

He also thanked Qureshi for the warm welcome he had received and expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for so many years.

The Pakistan foreign office said that Pakistan remained steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

During his visit to Pakistan Khalili will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Khalili met with Pakistan chief of army Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier where they discussed issues of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, and the Afghan peace process.

“Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan”, a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours is in Pakistan’s national interest.” Bajwa’s office said.

Khalili is the latest in a string of officials and politicians to visit Pakistan. Over the past few months numerous public figures have met with Pakistani officials including the Chairman for the High Council of National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah as well as Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.