Khalid says he is not sure if peace talks with Taliban yield a result

Asadullah Khalid, nominated defense minister, said Tuesday that he is not sure if the peace negotiations yield a result.



Highlighting the security strategy to the lawmakers for a vote of confidence, Khalid stated that there is no doubt that the Taliban have no intention to reduce violence and to bring peace in the country.

Khalid claimed that the Taliban operation centers are still active in parts of Pakistan and are funded and equipped from there.

Acting Defense Minister stated: “The enemy has no intention for the sake of peace and reduction in violence, and we did not see their willingness [for peace]. I am not sure that the negotiations will yield a result, but I do not mean to oppose the peace talks, and the Afghan National Army (ANA) backs the real peace, and there is no guardian to protect the peace except the army.”

Nominee ministers for Justice and Higher Education also presented their plans to the Lower House of Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) for votes of confidence on Tuesday.

The nominee for the Ministry of Justice, Fazel Ahmad Manawi stated that justice was not delivering to the people due to lack of law implementation in the country, emphasizing practical steps are necessary to be taken to institutionalize the law.

“Unfortunately, most people even at the highest levels of government are not aware of the law; and this has challenged justice among the people, and more efforts must be made to enforce the law,” Manawi added.

Abbas Basir, the nominee for Higher Education, emphasized the fundamental changes in the education sector, stating that the teaching methods are outdated and do not meet the needs of society.

“The Fields of study must be organized according to the labor market, and I will do my best on the quality of education, and the teaching methods are outdated and ineffective, and it is the teacher-centered education that must be changed.”