Khalid Praises Afghan Forces for Releasing 53 Captives from Taliban Prison

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2019)

The Afghan Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid on Saturday said Afghan forces will achieve a dignified peace by fighting at the battlefields.

Speaking at a ceremony in a military base, Khalid said Afghan forces want a peace that preserves the gains of the past 18 years and will support any efforts for peace.

“There is nothing to worry about rumors like the elimination of our army or peace in a way that [Taliban] describe. We want a dignified peace for you soldiers that you strive for your country every day and night,” Khalid said while speaking to a group of captives released from a Taliban prison in the south of Afghanistan.

Minister Khalid further called on Afghan politicians to stop interfering in military affairs, adding that the Afghan forces are game-changers now.

“Taliban announced their operation under the name of Al-Fath. They are misusing from peace meetings. They also broadcasting propaganda such as laser weapons, night vision goggles and many more while there is nothing,” he added.

At the same event, Khanullah Shuja a senior commander of the Afghan army said that special forces have released 53 captives including 8 civilians from a Taliban prison in Dai Chupan district of Zabul province.

According to the official, the released captives included four commandos, four policemen, four local policemen, 32 soldiers, a soldier from the National Directorate of Security, and eight civilians.

“I was in Taliban’s prison for 11 months. I haven’t seen my father, bother or my home. I’m very happy that I’m going back home,” said Janan, a resident of Shahwali Kot district of Kandahar province who was released by government forces from a Taliban prison in Zabul.

“Taliban were not behaving well with us. They were physically beating us every night,” said Hussamuddin, an army soldier.

Military officials praised the support of the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in rescuing the inmates.