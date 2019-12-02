Khalid, Miller Meets VP Dostum in Jawjzan

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2019)

Afghan Acting Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid, and General Scott Miller, the Commander of NATO and U.S. forces in Afghanistan, visited Jawjzan province on Sunday and met with First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum.

War against insurgents, and security of Northern provinces are issues discussed in the meeting.

Addressing the journalists after the meeting, VP Dostum expressed concern over the delay in announcement of Presidential Election result and called on Independent Election Commission to come up with a solution.

“IEC has its law and procedure, therefore instead of making people concerned , it should announce a result. IEC should announce preliminary results. Today we discussed the security of northern provinces,” said Dostum.

Meanwhile, the two top Afghan and U.S. military officials stated that future operations and security of northern provinces was discussed in their meeting,

“Security issues and our programs for future operations were discussed in the meeting,” Khalid said.” “The election is one of the hot topics discussed these days, but those issues will be addressed by those who are responsible for them.”

Gen. Miller also said the purpose of his trip was” talking about operations in the north and just making sure we are coordinated across all the security pillars.”