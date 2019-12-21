‘Khalid Dandan’, His Partner Dies In A Car Robbery, Ministry Of The Inferior Affairs Confirmed

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2019)

Two of the leading criminals in Kabul named Khalid known as ‘Khalid Dandan’ and his partner known as ‘Yusuf Khanjar’ were killed by Kabul police while two of their injured counterparts were arrested while escaping. They were trying to steal a ‘4Runner’ model car.

This happened in Khairkhana while they were escaping from the police and started shooting at the police. One of the police officers were injured due to their shootings, and based on law, the police shot them back and killed two of them.

Khalid was the leader of a crime group, and Yusuf was a member of the same criminal group.

This criminal network committed many armed robberies, kidnapping, and plundering in different regions of Kabul City.

Ministry of Inferior Affairs said that Police, stronger than before, will cope with these criminal networks.