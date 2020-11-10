Business
Khaf-Herat railway line critical to expanding ties with Iran
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Monday Tehran estimates that three million tons of goods will be imported to and exported from the country annually once the Khaf-Herat Railway Line to Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan is completed.
Eslami told Iran’s Mehr news agency that “once Khaf-Herat railway is connected, the objective of transit of 1.8 million tons of goods would be realized.”
He said both countries hope the railway line will be inaugurated later this month.
Eslami also said that the railway project was becoming increasingly important due to the growing volume of goods being traded between the two countries and because of the expanding economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan.
“Rail connection of the Islamic Republic of Iran to neighboring countries and its development from all possible routes has always been emphasized to increase the share of transit by rail,” he said.
The Khaf-Herat railway line will cover 130 kilometers – 70 km inside Iran and 60 km in Afghanistan.
Business
Arghandiwal warns about 40% of customs revenue being embezzled
Afghanistan’s acting finance minister said on Sunday that up to 40 percent of the country’s customs revenue is being embezzled, adding this prevents the country from becoming self-sufficient.
Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, the acting minister, said while handing over the draft budget for the next fiscal year that Afghanistan will be self-reliant if revenue generated through customs taxes is regulated.
“Unfortunately up to 40 percent of the country’s revenue is being embezzled. We are trying to prevent corruption by installing scanners,” said Arghandiwal.
Some members of the Meshrano Jirga, (Upper House of Parliament) said government is not willing to implement their commitments and is not focused on big projects.
“The commitments that government make are not implemented yet, they are lying. Development projects are not being implemented,” said Gul Ahmad Azami, a senator.
On the other hand, Abdul Hadi Muslimyar, leader of the Meshrano Jirga, said they will complete their review of the draft soon in the near future.
“We will complete our review about the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year before taking a decision about the budget in parliament,” said Muslimyar.
This comes after Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) said earlier that between 50 percent and 70 percent of state revenue is being embezzled because of wide-spread corruption in the Afghan government
Business
Cabinet approves draft national budget for fiscal year 1400
Afghanistan’s Cabinet this week approved the draft national budget for the next fiscal year, the Presidential Palace confirmed Thursday.
At the same meeting, Cabinet also approved adjustments to the Public Finance and Expenditure Management Regulation, a draft plan of hydrocarbons regulation, draft statute of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (the Afghan power company), and draft law on cadastre.
In most countries, legal systems have developed around original administrative systems and use cadastre to define the dimensions and location of land parcels in legal documents.
The cabinet also approved a request by the Ministry of Economy to approve a $3.4 million dollar aid package from USAID to fight coronavirus.
In addition, Cabinet approved a request by the ministries of finance and higher education to transfer $1.5 million, not spent by the counter-narcotics unit, to help fund construction of the Helmand University.
Business
Ghani meets with ADB executives to discuss Afghanistan’s priorities
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday discussed ADB’s ongoing and planned assistance for the country’s development and infrastructure priorities, including efforts to support the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic recovery.
According to Chen: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, including the people of Afghanistan. However, 2020 also has the potential to bring new hope and opportunities for the country, including with the peace talks and the upcoming 2020 Afghanistan Conference.”
In a statement issued by ADB, Chen added: “This year has also brought an important commitment from our Asian Development Fund donors to continue the special allocation for Afghanistan during 2021–2024. This will help improve the lives of Afghans by addressing critical socioeconomic constraints and support important development agendas, including the post-COVID-19 recovery.”
Chen, who was joined in the meeting by other ADB officials, commended Afghanistan’s efforts to support economic development and manage the severe impact of COVID-19 on the people and economy.
ADB has supported Afghanistan’s efforts to fight coronavirus through a $40 million emergency assistance grant.
This grant has enabled an integrated approach to improve patient treatment and management through the construction of hospitals and medical facilities, provision of essential medicines and medical equipment, and capacity development of frontline health workers.
Ghani in turn expressed his appreciation for ADB’s support for infrastructure development, regional integration, and reform priorities and also thanked the ADB for its timely support to the country’s fight against COVID-19.
Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh and ADB Governor for Afghanistan and Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal also attended the meeting.
Discussions also focused on areas for future ADB assistance, including regional connectivity projects such as Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridors 5 and 6 Road and Border Services Improvement Project.
Ghani emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to lift Afghanistan’s economy and requested ADB’s support for regional cooperation programs in energy and transport sectors.
ADB is one of Afghanistan’s largest development partners and has provided $5.9 billion in assistance since 2002.
Khaf-Herat railway line critical to expanding ties with Iran
10 Police killed or wounded in Faryab car bomb attack
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
8 ANA soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz
Taliban car bomb attack foiled in Helmand: security officials
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
Lebanese Armenians join fight in Azerbaijan’s disputed territory
Herat wins Women’s Football Premier League
US-Forces carry out airstrikes against Taliban in Helmand
Lashkargah residents flee the city as Taliban closes in
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
Biden overtakes Trump by 917 votes in Georgia state
- Latest News3 days ago
Ghani condemns targeted attack on former journalist and DAB staff
- Featured5 days ago
Traumatized survivors of university attack recount the horrors they experienced
- Latest News4 days ago
US Official Compares Election Race to an election in Afghanistan
- Latest News5 days ago
Six deaths, 121 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: MoPH
- Featured3 days ago
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
- Latest News3 days ago
Hundreds of Taliban fighters, including key commanders killed: MoD