Khaf-Herat railway line critical to expanding ties with Iran

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2020)

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Monday Tehran estimates that three million tons of goods will be imported to and exported from the country annually once the Khaf-Herat Railway Line to Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan is completed.

Eslami told Iran’s Mehr news agency that “once Khaf-Herat railway is connected, the objective of transit of 1.8 million tons of goods would be realized.”

He said both countries hope the railway line will be inaugurated later this month.

Eslami also said that the railway project was becoming increasingly important due to the growing volume of goods being traded between the two countries and because of the expanding economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

“Rail connection of the Islamic Republic of Iran to neighboring countries and its development from all possible routes has always been emphasized to increase the share of transit by rail,” he said.

The Khaf-Herat railway line will cover 130 kilometers – 70 km inside Iran and 60 km in Afghanistan.