Khaf-Herat Railway Contract Is Signed With A Kazakh Company, Said Yama Yari

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2019)

The contract to build the fourth section of the first phase of Khaf-Herat Railway was signed with a Kazakh Company in presence of President Ghani.

“The fourth part is 43 km long and will be completed in 16 months. This project will cost more than 58.5 million dollars,” said Yama Yari the administrator of the ministry of Transport.

Yari added that this railway has four parts, two of which is in Iran and two in Afghanistan.

The budget for this project is provided by Italy, and the contract to build the fourth part of the first phase was signed with a Kazakh Company.

Meanwhile, the Kazakh ambassador Halim Khan Yasin Galdino stressed that the Kazakh Company which signed the contract is one of the biggest railway companies in Kazakhstan and region. “I promise that this company will finish the work on time,” said the ambassador.

Officials in the Ministry of Transport said that by the completion of this project, in the next 5-6 years, more than 6.5 million Ton load will be transited which will increase the annual income of Afghanistan by 64 million dollars.

The Khaf-Herat Railway is the biggest project between Afghanistan and Iran.