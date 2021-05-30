Latest News
Key Taliban members killed or wounded in Afghanistan’s north
The 209th Shaheen Military Corps said Sunday that the Afghan Air Force has targeted a Taliban hide out in Chahar Bolak district of Balkh province – killing Mawlavi Qudrat, Taliban’s intelligence commander for the Northern Zone, along with 11 other fighters.
In addition Mawlavi Rohani, the Taliban’s commissioner for the district, along three other fighers were wounded, the Corps said.
Weapons, vehicles and six motorbikes were destroyed in the strike, the Corps added.
Seven other Taliban were targeted in Sholgara district, read the statement.
At the same time Faryab police say seven Taliban insurgents were killed and six others, including Mullah Matin, Taliban’s red unit commander known as Fada’i, were seriously wounded in a joint air and ground offensive against the Taliban in Khoja Sabz Posh district on Saturday evening.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Latest News
Hekmatyar claims govt has yet to implement key decisions around peace process
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hiz-e-Islami, said Sunday that the Afghan government has failed to form a single and decisive authority for peace.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Hekmatyar stated that important issues over a unified plan for the Istanbul peace conference were agreed upon during a trilateral meeting with President Ashraf Ghani and former President Hamid Karzai.
According to him, all sides had agreed on the creation of a transitional government, and High Government Council, the release of all Hizb-e-Islami and Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails, a ceasefire, and elections but Ghani, however, has not “implemented any of these agreements.”
“I returned full-handed from this meeting. Although the President did not have a positive view on the Istanbul summit, he wanted the summit to be held in Kabul,” Hekmatyar said.
Emphasizing the importance of the creation of the High Government Council, Hekmatyar stated that the organization will consist of eight factions including the Taliban, which should be engaged in war and peace issues in Afghanistan.
He stated: “The High Council consists of the leaders of the seven effective parties in the war and peace of Afghanistan, and it must be the highest authority on the peace process of Afghanistan. The president should represent the government.”
The Presidential Palace, however, has not commented on the agreement.
Fatima Murchal, a Deputy Spokesperson for the Presidential Palace, stated that Ghani’s meetings with Karzai and Hekmatyar were aimed at strengthening internal consensus over the Afghan peace process.
Latest News
Chinese consortium meets with Ghani over $400 million power project
A group of Chinese investors met with President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday to discuss the possibility of establishing a coal-fired power plant in the country.
The Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement the group plans to invest $400 million in the energy-generating project.
The plan is for the coal power plant to generate 300 megawatts of electricity.
“In the meeting, President Ghani articulated potentials of natural resources as well as investment opportunities in the energy sector in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The statement noted that Ghani has instructed the Afghanistan Investment Facilitation Unit to assess the plan “in coordination with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat to facilitate investment opportunities for the group and to share the outcome with the Office of the President.”
Energy in Afghanistan is provided by hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar power.
According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), approximately 35% of Afghanistan’s population has access to electricity.
Currently, Afghanistan generates about 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity from several hydroelectric plants as well as using fossil fuel and solar panels.
However, more than 670 MW more is imported from neighboring Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
