Connect with us

Latest News

Key Taliban members killed or wounded in Afghanistan’s north

Ariana News

Published

9 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 30, 2021)

The 209th Shaheen Military Corps said Sunday that the Afghan Air Force has targeted a Taliban hide out in Chahar Bolak district of Balkh province – killing Mawlavi Qudrat, Taliban’s intelligence commander for the Northern Zone, along with 11 other fighters.

In addition Mawlavi Rohani, the Taliban’s commissioner for the district, along three other fighers were wounded, the Corps said.

Weapons, vehicles and six motorbikes were destroyed in the strike, the Corps added.

Seven other Taliban were targeted in Sholgara district, read the statement.

At the same time Faryab police say seven Taliban insurgents were killed and six others, including Mullah Matin, Taliban’s red unit commander known as Fada’i, were seriously wounded in a joint air and ground offensive against the Taliban in Khoja Sabz Posh district on Saturday evening.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Hekmatyar claims govt has yet to implement key decisions around peace process

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 30, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2021)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hiz-e-Islami, said Sunday that the Afghan government has failed to form a single and decisive authority for peace.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Hekmatyar stated that important issues over a unified plan for the Istanbul peace conference were agreed upon during a trilateral meeting with President Ashraf Ghani and former President Hamid Karzai.

According to him, all sides had agreed on the creation of a transitional government, and High Government Council, the release of all Hizb-e-Islami and Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails, a ceasefire, and elections but Ghani, however, has not “implemented any of these agreements.”

“I returned full-handed from this meeting. Although the President did not have a positive view on the Istanbul summit, he wanted the summit to be held in Kabul,” Hekmatyar said.

Emphasizing the importance of the creation of the High Government Council, Hekmatyar stated that the organization will consist of eight factions including the Taliban, which should be engaged in war and peace issues in Afghanistan.

He stated: “The High Council consists of the leaders of the seven effective parties in the war and peace of Afghanistan, and it must be the highest authority on the peace process of Afghanistan. The president should represent the government.”

The Presidential Palace, however, has not commented on the agreement.

Fatima Murchal, a Deputy Spokesperson for the Presidential Palace, stated that Ghani’s meetings with Karzai and Hekmatyar were aimed at strengthening internal consensus over the Afghan peace process.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 30, 2021

By

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: May 30, 2021)

Chelsea won their second Champions League title and denied Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City their first after Kai Havertz grabbed a first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win in Saturday’s all-English final at the Estadio Do Dragao.

The German youngster, Chelsea’s record signing, kept his composure as he raced through and evaded goalkeeper Ederson before rolling the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute to decide a tight encounter played in front of a 16,500 crowd.

Premier League champions City were favorites ahead of the final but suffered a desperately disappointing night in their first Champions League showpiece match.

Despite winning three of the last four Premier League titles for City, Spaniard Guardiola failed to deliver the coveted European trophy he last won with Barcelona in 2011.

For Chelsea’s German manager Thomas Tuchel the triumph comes after his Paris St Germain side suffered defeat in last season’s final against Bayern Munich and just four months after he took over from Frank Lampard at the west London club.

“To share it with everybody is incredible. We made it. Wow. I don’t know what to feel,” said Tuchel. “I was so grateful to arrive a second time (in the final). I felt different.

“They (players) were determined to win this. We wanted to be a stone in their (City’s) shoe. We encouraged everybody to step up and step out, to be more brave,” he said.

While Tuchel got his approach spot on, Guardiola’s team selection was surprising with Raheem Sterling brought in on the left, neither regular holding midfielder, Fernandinho or Rodri, picked and Ilkay Gundogan left to protect the backline.

It quickly became apparent the move had left City’s defense exposed with Chelsea creating early chances, three of which fell to German Timo Werner who failed to capitalise – miskicking one, shooting softly at Ederson, and then finding the side-netting.

Gundogan’s already difficult task got harder when he was booked for a foul on Mason Mount in the 34th minute.

Chelsea also suffered a setback when their experienced Brazilian center-back Thiago Silva went down awkwardly after a header and had to limp off six minutes before the break, being replaced by Andreas Christensen.

However, three minutes later Chelsea struck. Midfielder Mount split the City defense with a superb through ball and Ederson rushed out of his goal but was unable to stop Havertz from skipping past him and slotting into the unguarded net.

City’s night got worse when key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had to go off with a concussion injury after an accidental clash with Antonio Rudiger left him on the ground, with Guardiola throwing on Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus in his place.

Christian Pulisic came on for Chelsea to become the first American to play in a Champions League final and almost the first to score when he was slipped in by Havertz but then drifted his shot just wide of the post.

City gradually began to get the upper hand but their usual composure was lacking and it was not until deep into stoppage time that they went close with a hopeful effort from Riyad Mahrez that clipped the bar.

The final whistle set off wild celebrations for the Chelsea fans who had flown in for the game, while dejected City supporters headed off for the flights back to Manchester.

“Decisions are always to try to win the game,” said Guardiola, when asked to reflect on his team selection.

“The way we played the game in the second half, they had one counter attack with Pulisic. They’re a really good team, but we competed perfectly against them. In the second half we deserved to score one goal but we couldn’t do it.”

“I would like to say it was an exceptional season for us. Unfortunately we couldn’t win. We tried, but we couldn’t do it and will work harder from here,” added the Spaniard, whose side won the League Cup to go with their Premier League crown.

Tuchel has faced City three times in six weeks and won every time. Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich, watching from the stands, must have had a wry smile to himself as once again his ruthless approach to managerial changes has paid off.

Continue Reading

Business

Chinese consortium meets with Ghani over $400 million power project

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 30, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2021)

A group of Chinese investors met with President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday to discuss the possibility of establishing a coal-fired power plant in the country.

The Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement the group plans to invest $400 million in the energy-generating project.

The plan is for the coal power plant to generate 300 megawatts of electricity.

“In the meeting, President Ghani articulated potentials of natural resources as well as investment opportunities in the energy sector in Afghanistan,” the statement read.

The statement noted that Ghani has instructed the Afghanistan Investment Facilitation Unit to assess the plan “in coordination with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat to facilitate investment opportunities for the group and to share the outcome with the Office of the President.”

Energy in Afghanistan is provided by hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar power.

According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), approximately 35% of Afghanistan’s population has access to electricity.

Currently, Afghanistan generates about 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity from several hydroelectric plants as well as using fossil fuel and solar panels.

However, more than 670 MW more is imported from neighboring Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!