Key Taliban Members Killed in Airstrikes in West of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2019)

A key Taliban commander along with five of his militants were killed in an airstrike conducted by the NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in western Herat province.

Jailani Farhad, the provincial governor spokesman said Mullah Fazel Ahmad also known as Hujrat was killed in Ali Abad village of Zairkoh district in an air strike carried out by the foreign forces.

According to Mr. Farhad, the Taliban commander was involved in attacks over security checkpoints, kidnapping, and other crimes in western Herat province.

In a separate incident, Afghan Air Forces (AAF) killed two key members of the Taliban insurgent group in Pushtroad district of Farah province on Thursday.

Farah police spokesman, Mohibullah Mohib said that the airstrike was carried out over the vehicle of Mullah Zalmay and Mullah Hijrat in Gosha village of Pushtroad district.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about these reports yet.