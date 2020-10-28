Featured
Key Taliban fighter killed in Helmand operation
At least 38 Taliban militants, including the group’s shadow district governor for Nad Ali were killed in an operation by the Afghan forces in battle-weary Helmand province.
The provincial media office said in a statement on Wednesday night that Mullah Shawali, the Taliban’s shadow district governor for Nad Ali, was killed during a clearance operation on the Lashkargah-Nad Ali road.
The Defense Ministry (MoD), however, stated that Shawali was killed in an airstrike in the Nad Ali district of Helmand on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, Shawali was leading the clashes against the Afghan forces in Chah Anjir and Babaji area in the province.
Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry stated that the route was cleared of the Taliban.
The Taliban has not yet commented on the death of Shawali.
The clearance operation was launched on Monday to push back the Taliban who had taken control of a number of areas in the past two weeks.
Featured
EU says ‘killings and peace talks cannot go hand in hand’
The European Union said Wednesday the high level of civilian casualties in the conflict in Afghanistan is “unacceptable.”
According to a statement, the EU repeated its stance on “the central role of International Humanitarian Law in an armed conflict to protect civilians.”
The EU said that despite the high levels of violence taking place against the backdrop of ongoing peace negotiations, “killings and peace talks cannot go hand in hand.”
“Therefore, the European Union joins the Afghan people longing for peace by reiterating its call for an immediate, comprehensive, nationwide and unconditional ceasefire respected by both parties.”
The EU’s statement comes in response to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan’s (UNAMA) new report published on Tuesday that documented 5,939 civilian casualties (2,117 killed and 3,822 injured) from 1 January to 30 September 2020.
In its report, the mission said: “High levels of violence continue with a devastating impact on civilians, with Afghanistan remaining among the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian.”
UNAMA stated that while the number of civilian casualties documented is the lowest in the first nine months of any year since 2012, “the harm done to civilians remains inordinate and shocking.”
Featured
Afghans protest in Kabul against Macron’s Islamaphobic remarks
Kabul residents took to the streets of Kabul on Wednesday in protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial remarks about Islam.
The protest, outside the French Cultural Center in Kabul city drew cries such as “death to France” and “death to Macron”.
Kabul high school students also protested against Macron’s remarks.
Wednesday’s demonstration comes amid a standoff between France and Muslim countries after Macron reacted to the beheading of a French schoolteacher who had shown his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson about freedom of speech.
On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added his voice to calls for a boycott of French goods.
Erdogan has led the charge against Macron and said on Monday: “Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don’t buy them.”
French goods have already been pulled from supermarket shelves in Qatar and Kuwait, among other Gulf states, and in Syria people have burned pictures of Macron and French flags have been torched in the Libyan capital Tripoli.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meanwhile has called on France to revise its separatist policies that target Islam and offend over 1.5 billion Muslims in the world. In a statement, the OIC has said: “We condemn the constant systematic attack on the feelings of Muslims by insulting the religious symbols represented by the person of the Prophet Muhammad.”
Featured
Atmar, Qureshi discuss Pakistan’s role in getting talks back on track
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday night to discuss issues around the Afghan peace talks and how to ensure the deadlock in the talks is broken.
In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Atmar’s office said: “They spoke about the latest progress in the Afghan peace talks and joint cooperation between the two countries in this regard, especially the role that Pakistan can play in ensuring the resumption of talks by aiding with the removal of hurdles, reducing violence and ensuring a nationwide ceasefire.”
This call comes amid a continued increase in violence across the country and stalled peace talks in Doha.
On Tuesday, four members of the Afghan negotiating team returned to Kabul which has raised questions around the future of the negotiations.
To date the two sides have met about 10 times since September 12 but little progress has been made due to disputes over certain points just in laying the ground rules.
Key Taliban fighter killed in Helmand operation
EU says ‘killings and peace talks cannot go hand in hand’
Pas Az Khabar: Efforts underway to reduce crimes rate in Kabul
Sola: Khalilzad’s recent remarks on peace process
Afghans protest in Kabul against Macron’s Islamaphobic remarks
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Taliban must lower their violence: Miller
Armenia retaliates against Kabul’s support to Azerbaijan
Pas Az Khabar: Efforts underway to reduce crimes rate in Kabul
Sola: Khalilzad’s recent remarks on peace process
Zerbena: Minister of Trade and Industry visits Pakistan
Morning News Show Part2: Delay in officially start on intra-Afghan talks
Morning News Show Part1: Car Bomb hits Police Special Unit in Khost
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Civilians killed in Kabul city explosion
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan civilians ‘being slaughtered on a daily basis’
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
- Featured3 days ago
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
- Pas az khabar3 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami
- Featured4 days ago
At least 18 killed in suicide bombing outside a Kabul college
- Business4 days ago
No relief yet for Pakistan as FATF keeps it on global grey list
- Featured4 days ago
Saleh lashes out over Kabul blast, says ‘rotten ideology’ must be rooted out