Key Taliban Commanders Killed in Herat  

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2019)

Four Taliban key commanders were killed in an airstrike in western Herat province, a local official confirmed,

The provincial governor’s spokesman, Jilani Farhad told Ariana News that Afghan Forces conducted an air operation in Haft Gala area of Pashtun Zarghun district of the province.

He said, as a result, three key commanders of the Taliban militant group were killed.

The Taliban commanders were identified as Mullah Nabi Jan, head of the Taliban’s military commission for the eastern districts of Herat, Aqa Wali, responsible for the group’s prison in the province, and Sayed Shah, a key commander of the group for the province.

In a separate airstrike, the Afghan forces have killed, Hafizullah, the Taliban’s logistic commander for Gulran district.

The official emphasized that eliminating of the Taliban commanders would significantly affect the security situation in the eastern districts of Herat.