Key Taliban Commanders Among 44 Killed in Paktika Clashes

At least 44 Taliban militants were killed in clashes with Afghan security forces in eastern Paktika province on Friday afternoon, police said.

The provincial police chief Aimal Niazi told Ariana News that the clash between Afghan forces and the Taliban intensified after dozens of insurgents attacked security outposts in Faqiran village of Jani Khel district of the provinces.

At least 11 militants including three key Taliban commanders were killed in the incident and their dead bodies were left in the battlefield, Niazi said.

Meanwhile, Air Forces targeted the militants late on Friday night while they were back to the battleground to retrieve their dead fighters killed in clashes with Afghan security forces, he added.

Niazi further added that as a result, 33 more fighters were killed in the air forces.

He said that a number of Taliban’s weapons and motorbikes were also seized by Afghan forces in the incident.

The Taliban yet to make a comment about the incident.