Key Taliban Commander Killed In Faryab

(Last Updated On: July 01, 2018 12:40 pm)

A key Taliban commander, Khal Mohammad, has been killed in Qizilqishlaq village of Shirin Tagab district in Fariyab Province, local officials said.

The commander is said to be killed during clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants.

In the meantime, a statement issued by 209 Shahin Corpse said as a result of airstrike conducted in Kohistanat district of Fariyab province, at least 6 militants have been killed and 6 others have been wounded.

The statement added that three targets including depots of different ammunitions have been destroyed in the airstrike.

The spokesman for 209 Shahin Corpse stressed that neither the civilian nor the security forces suffered casualties in the incident.

Taliban has not yet commented on this incident.