Latest News
Key Taliban commander arrested in outlying area of Kabul
Afghan security forces have arrested a key Taliban commander in Shakar Dara in Kabul province, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed in a statement Sunday.
Mullah Akhtar was arrested during a joint operation in Kabul province on Saturday night in Saleh Khali and Boya Zar villages in Shakar Dara district, the statement read.
Shakar Dara district is on the northern outskirts of Kabul city.
“He (Mullah Akhtar) was involved in recent terrorist and destructive activities in Shakar Dara and extorting (money) from the residents,” read the statement.
The Taliban, however, in a statement claimed that the Afghan forces had arrested a civilian taxi driver and the man has nothing to do with the group.
This comes after an operation by Afghan security forces last week in the same district. Five Taliban insurgents were killed and two more wounded in the operation.
The presence of Taliban militants in the area has raised concerns in recent weeks – especially after a July attack by the group against a security checkpoint in Mir Bacha Kut district.
Meanwhile, reports emerged this past week of families fleeing the Shakar Dara district amid a growing Taliban presence in the area.
Concerns have also been raised as to the overall security threat this poses to Kabul city.
Featured
Kabul province police chief fired over rise in attacks in city
The Ministry of Interior confirmed Sunday Kabul province police chief, Amanullah Wahidi, has been dismissed following a sharp increase in insecurity in the capital in the past few weeks.
Brigadier General Amanullah Wahidi was appointed to the position in April, replacing Lieutenant General Sayed Mohammad Roshandil.
No details have yet been given on who his replacement will be.
However, these past few weeks have been marred by a string of IED explosions, a rocket attack an assassination and an attempted assassination.
On Saturday, an Afghan National Army colonel who served for the logistics department of the Defense Ministry and his driver were killed in an attack by armed men in Kart-e-Naw in Kabul’s PD8.
On the same day a string of IEDs were detonated against targets in the city. As many as five were detonated on Saturday morning and Saturday night.
At least one person was killed and six others wounded in these blasts.
Just over a week ago, peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi was shot in the hand after gunmen attacked her on the outskirts of the city while she was traveling back from Parwan province.
In a separate incident last Wednesday, Abdulbaqi Amin, head of the Ministry of Education’s science council and proponent of peace, was killed in a targeted blast while driving in Kabul city.
This incident came just a day after Kabul was bombarded by rockets that killed at least three people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack and said it had fired off 16 rockets. The city’s diplomatic zone and Presidential Palace had been the main targets.
But, residents have raised their voices in the past few weeks over the growing number of attacks – especially magnetic IEDs that are attached to vehicles.
As a result, President Ashraf Ghani met with Kabul police officials two days ago and ordered them to take steps to improve the security situation in the capital.
According to the Presidential Palace, security officials were told by the president that he had “visited police stations, the situation is not acceptable to me and there is an immediate need for administrative changes.”
Ghani also called out police chiefs and said they need to be more vigilant and ensure individuals who break the law are dealt with according to the law.
Featured
Military chiefs review security operations in Afghanistan’s north
Afghanistan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense Shahmahmood Mikhiel and Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller visited northern Afghanistan this week to review security operations and reaffirm NATO support for Afghan security forces.
In a statement issued by Resolute Support, Mikhiel said: “We came here with General Miller to speak to the Corps commander and assess the security situation in the North and see what we can do [to assist].”
“Fortunately, under the leadership of [Brigadier General] Alizai, the security situation over the past 5-6 months has really improved in the north. There are some [enemy] movements in some places, [but] our security and defense forces can confront and eliminate the existing threats.”
Mikhail said while security forces continue to push back enemy combatants, their goal is to end the fighting, gain the trust and respect of the people and enable peace.
“War is not our goal; it’s a tool so we can provide a secure environment for our people to live in and create the possibility of education for their kids,” said Mikhail.
“I hope that all people should be proud of their security and defense forces and assist them.”
Ongoing enemy attacks, however, mean security forces must defend themselves and the Afghan citizens they are charged with protecting, extending the cycle of violence.
Alizai, who commands 209th Shaheen Corps, meanwhile stated that the Afghan National Army’s (ANA) main duty was to provide security to the people and protect territorial integrity.
“However, if the opposition continues their level of violence, we will have no objection in fighting a war against them. We are always ready to give a jaw-breaking response and stand against anyone who creates problems against our people,” said Alizai.
This visit comes as Miller continues to meet with Afghan leaders, providing reassurance and reaffirming ongoing commitment from the coalition to continue improving Afghan security forces and ensure they have the tools and training to secure peace in Afghanistan in the long-term.
But according to the statement, Miller carries a consistent message – the Taliban must reduce violence so the political process designed to end the war has a chance to take hold.
“The Afghan people want peace,” said Miller.
“And it’s a requirement the Taliban lower their violence. We’ve talked with the Afghan security forces – all violence does is continue to create more violence. And so the Afghan security forces will continue to take care of the Afghan people. But at the same time, we’ll be prepared to pursue the right paths toward a peaceful settlement.”
COVID-19
India tests 1 million a day as Coronavirus tally exceeds 3 million
India’s COVID-19 tally on Saturday night topped three million just two weeks after it crossed the two million mark.
On Saturday morning, health ministry data showed a record single-day spike of 69,874 new cases and a total death toll of 55,794 – 945 deaths in just 24 hours.
India is the third worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US and Brazil.
However, in a serious bid to contain the spread of the virus, India has stepped up testing and has crossed the one million tests a day mark.
India’s health ministry said in a statement on Saturday: “Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing along with focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured speedy recovery.
“Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality have shown that India’s graded and proactive strategy is delivering results on the field,” it added.
The government has said the country now has the capacity of carrying out over million tests for Covid-19 every day.
India is only the third country, behind Brazil and the United States, to record more than three million infections. The US has almost 5.7 million and Brazil has 3.5 million, according to the coronavirus tracker of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, the number of infections has climbed to over 26 million and 803,499 deaths have been reported.
Key Taliban commander arrested in outlying area of Kabul
Kabul province police chief fired over rise in attacks in city
Military chiefs review security operations in Afghanistan’s north
India tests 1 million a day as Coronavirus tally exceeds 3 million
TikTok to take legal action against Trump over ban
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Afghanistan’s T20I tour to Zimbabwe uncertain as dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
UN Security Council report claims up to 6,500 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Khalilzad emphasizes over immediate start of intra-Afghan talks
Sola: Trump emphasizes over troops pullout from Afghanistan
Tahawol: Khalilzad urges gov’t, Taliban to “immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations”
Morning News Show Part1: Women and youth’s role in Afghan peace process
Morning News Show Part2: Efforts underway for bringing peace process
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Taliban claim to be in control of Machalgho dam project
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Afghan refugee’s challenges in Greece
- Latest News4 days ago
Presidential Palace confirms prisoner release process has been suspended
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show part 2: security situation of Ghor
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: 101st Independence day
- Featured4 days ago
Release of Taliban prisoners will flood UK, Europe with drugs: Ghani
- Latest News3 days ago
APPF soldier killed, Uzbek national wounded in Balkh ambush
- Featured5 days ago
Report to Congress states Taliban has reneged on deal, still supporting al-Qaeda