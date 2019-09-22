Key ‘Taliban Commander’ Among Seven Killed in Parwan

(Last Updated On: September 22, 2019)

Seven Taliban militants including a key commander of the group were killed during an operation conducted by “01 Unit” of the Afghan intelligence agency in Parwan province on Saturday night, an official said.

Provincial Police Chief Mohammad Mahfooz Walizada told Ariana News that the operation was conducted in Khalazaee village of the Charikar City at around 8pm last night.

Seven militants including Mullah Qudos, a senior Taliban commander in the province, were killed and five others were arrested during the operation, Mr. Walizada added.

The operation was launched when the Taliban fighters were preparing themselves to attack on Parwan province, the police official further said.

In a statement, the Taliban insurgent group has rejected the report, saying that only civilians were killed in the operation.