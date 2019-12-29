Breaking News

Key Taliban Commander Among 13 Killed in Kunduz Airstrike

At least 13 Taliban fighters including a key commander of the group were killed in an airstrike by Afghan forces in Khan Abad district of Kunduz province, said Ministry of Defense (MoD) in a statement.

The airstrike was carried out early on Sunday morning in Boz Qandahari village of Khan Abad district.

The statement identified the Taliban key commander as Mula Rahmuddin, also known as Khaksar.

“Several enemy hideouts and a Corolla-type vehicle were destroyed during the airstrike,” the statement added.

The Taliban group has not made any comment in this regard.

Meanwhile, in a separate airstrike in Balkh province, the Taliban designated deputy district governor for Kashanda district and four militants were killed.

 

