Key actors vow to speed up intra-Afghan talks
The United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan have vowed to speed up the Intra-Afghan Talks process.
The new envoys and representatives of the United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan, spoke at a video conference on speeding up the release of Afghan and Taliban prisoners and voting to begin negotiations between the government and the Taliban as soon as possible.
Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan has said that initial steps had been taken to start direct talks.
“The main result is we will do our utmost together to speed up the exchange of prisoners of war between Kabul and the Taliban and to promote intra-Afghan talks,” the Russian special envoy in Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said.
He added, “The exchange process is on. It is slower than we would like it to be, but it is continuing and now the need has emerged to hold a preliminary discussion of further steps.”
The Presidential Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said, “Considerable reduction in violence or ceasefire will lead us to take further steps to start direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. We hope the Taliban enter a new phase.”
The European Union, the British Embassy, and some other European representatives in Kabul have also issued a joint statement urging the government and the Taliban to grant a constructive role for women throughout the peace process.
The statement also stressed the need for the government to announce the time for the Intra-Afghan talks as soon as possible.
Ghulam Farooq Majrooh, a member of the government’s negotiating team, said: “The negotiating team is fully prepared to start negotiations. It is up to the leaders to determine the time and place, and we will be ready to negotiate whenever they say.”
Earlier, sources said that the first round of talks between the Afghans is scheduled to take place on June 15, 11 days later, but sources close to the Taliban have said that talks would not begin unless all 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released.
“The Taliban’s stance so far is that Intra-Afghan talks will begin after the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, according to the list,” said Khalil Safi, head of the Afghan Institute for Peace Studies.
The National Security Council said in a statement that the government had released 2,710 Taliban prisoners and that the list of prisoners released by the Taliban was under investigation.
Since then, there have been no further releases by either side – progress in the matter will spark the beginning of negotiations.
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
Officials at the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock say that fruit harvests in the province are up 30 percent compared to that of last year.
Salem Sayi, head of the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock, said that despite strong winds and torrential rains that have damaged trees, fruit yields have increased by 30 percent in comparison to last year.
On the other hand, a number of gardeners in Balkh say that the lack of markets and refrigeration storages have caused them to sell their products at low prices.
The head of the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock said that the Coronavirus crisis had also damaged the horticultural industry and that they could not export fruit to other countries.
Presently, Balkh has 23,000 hectares of agricultural land where a variety of fruit trees are grown.
Officials at the Balkh Agriculture Department say that new orchards are being built on an area of 23,000 acres a year.
They say that 20 refrigeration storages have been built for apple and pomegranate storage, and the construction of new cold storage houses is to be assumed this year.
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
All four Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death have been charged, an Aljazeera report.
According to the report, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder, up from third-degree murder. He also faces a second-degree manslaughter charge.
In the meantime, the other three are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.
#GeorgeFloyd death: Latest updates 👇
All four Minneapolis police officers have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, charged with second-degree murder.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest: https://t.co/tROG27EGHG pic.twitter.com/rw7xtAPBxK
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 4, 2020
On the other hand, the US President Donald Trump has been criticized by his former defense secretary, James Mattis, who said he was trying to divide the nation.
Also, Trump’s current defense chief, Mark Esper, has said he opposed Trump’s threat to send in the military to control the unrest.
The report indicates that the protesters have remained undeterred by curfews and the presence of the US National Guard in some cities.
“Those protesting against police brutality have been met with, at times, excessive force by authorities,” the report reveals.
It is also said that some journalists have also been targeted by police.
There are reports of officers getting injured as well in the protests.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 787 new cases, total 18,054
The Ministry of Public health confirmed Thursday that 787 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the cases have been registered as follow: Kabul 323, Herat 110, Kandahar 65, Balkh 34, Paktia 36, Nangarhar 54, Badghis 48, Khost 40, Paktika 32, Nimroz 18, Kunar 15, Takhar 8, Bamyan 2, Logar 1, and Parwan 1.
It brings the total affected to 18,054 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, six people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours and 63 people have recovered and fully discharged for the hospital, the health ministry added.
So far, 300 people have died of COVID-19 while 1,585 others have recovered from the virus.
It comes as, on Wednesday, Fahim Qarluq the district governor for Qala-e-Zal and General Rashid Bashir, Police Chief of the province have died from COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.
