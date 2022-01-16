World
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
The bodies of 225 people killed in unrest in Kazakhstan last week, including 19 members of the security forces, were delivered to morgues throughout the country, Reuters quoting prosecutor general’s office said on Saturday (January 15).
The figure included civilians and armed “bandits” killed by security forces, Serik Shalabayev, the head of criminal prosecution at the prosecutor’s office, told a briefing.
He did not provide an exact breakdown of the figures and said numbers could be updated later, Reuters reported.
Violent protests began in the oil-producing Central Asian state this month after a jump in car fuel prices. The toll provided by Shalabayev confirmed the violence was the deadliest in the country’s post-Soviet history.
Shalabayev said 50,000 people joined the riots throughout the former Soviet republic at their peak on January 5 when crowds stormed and torched government buildings, cars, banks and shops in several major cities.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to a Russia-led military bloc for help during the unrest and sidelined his former patron and predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev by taking over the national security council.
According to the report after complaints about beatings and torture of those detained in the aftermath, Tokayev ordered police on Saturday to avoid abuses and told prosecutors to be lenient to those who have not committed grave crimes.
Massive cyberattack hits Ukrainian govt websites amid Russia tensions
A massive cyberattack warning Ukrainians to “be afraid and expect the worst” hit government websites on Thursday night, leaving some websites inaccessible on Friday morning and prompting Ukraine to open an investigation.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters it was too early to say who could be behind the attack but said Russia had been behind similar strikes in the past.
The cyberattack, which hit the ministry of foreign affairs, the cabinet of ministers and the security and defense council among others, comes as Kyiv and its allies have sounded the alarm about a possible new military offensive on Ukraine.
Russia has previously denied being behind cyber attacks on Ukraine.
“Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it,” said a message visible on hacked government websites, written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish.
“All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future.”
The United States warned on Thursday that the threat of a Russian military invasion was high. Russia said dialog was continuing but was hitting a dead end as it tried to persuade the West to bar Ukraine from joining NATO and roll back decades of alliance expansion in Europe – demands that the United States has called “non-starters.”
“It’s too early to draw conclusions, but there is a long record of Russian assaults against Ukraine in the past,” the foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile, says South Korea
North Korea fired an apparent missile on Friday, just hours after criticizing a U.S. push for new sanctions over its recent missile launches as a “provocation” and warning of strong reaction.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea launched an unidentified projectile, without elaborating, Reuters reported.
Japan’s coast guard also said the North fired what could be a ballistic missile.
North Korea defended its missile tests as its legitimate right to self-defense and said the United States was intentionally escalating the situation by imposing new sanctions, state media reported earlier on Friday, citing the foreign ministry.
N.Korea calls U.S. sanctions ‘provocation,’ warns of strong reaction
North Korea defended its missile tests as its legitimate right to self-defence and said the United States is intentionally escalating the situation by imposing new sanctions, state media reported on Friday, citing the foreign ministry, Reuters reported.
North Korea’s recent development of a “new-type weapon” was just part of its efforts to modernize its national defence capability, and did not target any specific country or harm the security of neighbouring countries, a spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.
“The U.S. accusation of the DPRK’s legitimate exercise of the right to self-defence is an evident provocation and a gangster-like logic,” the statement said. DPRK are the initials of North Korea’s official name.
The statement warned of an unspecified “stronger and certain reaction” if the United States adopts a confrontational stance.
According to the report the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday imposed its first sanctions over North Korea’s weapons programs following a series of North Korean missile launches, including two since last week.
It also called on the United Nations Security Council to take action against several North Korean individuals and entities accused of violating security council resolutions that ban North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons development, read the report.
North Korea has said the recent weapons were “hypersonic missiles” that would boost its strategic military forces.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had made clear it has no hostile intent toward North Korea and is willing to engage in talks without preconditions, but that the tests are “profoundly destabilising.”
According to Reuters the North Korean foreign ministry said that while Washington may talk of diplomacy and dialogue, its actions show “it is still engrossed in its policy for isolating and stifling” North Korea.
“The U.S. is intentionally escalating the situation even with the activation of independent sanctions, not content with referring the DPRK’s just activity to the UN Security Council,” the statement said.
North Koreans call this the “anti-American season”, said Jean Lee, a North Korea analyst with the Washington-based Wilson Center, Reuters reported.
“Pyongyang raises tensions with an illicit test; when Washington responds with sanctions, North Korea rallies the people around a manufactured threat,” she said in a post on Twitter. “That gives the regime justification to pour resources into its nuclear program.”
