World
Kazakh defence minister resigns after 15 die in arms depot blasts
Kazakh Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev resigned on Tuesday, the office of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, days after a fire and a series of blasts at an arms depot killed 15 soldiers and firefighters.
Dozens of people were wounded by the blasts which forced the authorities to evacuate nearby settlements in Kazakhstan’s southern Zhambyl province on August 26. The cause of the fire remains unclear, Reuters reported.
The fire and blasts provoked a public outcry, especially because the explosives at the base in question had been relocated there from a facility in the town of Arys after a similar incident there in 2019 which killed four people.
World
Renewed activity at N. Korea nuclear reactor ‘deeply troubling’
North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons, the U.N. atomic watchdog said in an annual report, highlighting the isolated nation’s efforts to expand its arsenal.
The signs of operation at the 5-megawatt (MW) reactor, which is seen as capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, were the first to be spotted since late 2018, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its report dated Friday, Reuters reported.
“Since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation,” the IAEA report said of the reactor at Yongbyon, a nuclear complex at the heart of North Korea’s nuclear programme.
More plutonium could help North Korea make smaller nuclear weapons to fit on its ballistic missiles, said David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security.
“The bottom line is North Korea wants to improve the number and quality of its nuclear weapons,” he added.
While intelligence on North Korean nuclear weapons is limited, making it impossible to know their number, Albright estimated the country had the capacity to produce material for four to six bombs a year, Reuters reported.
The IAEA has had no access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009. The country subsequently pressed ahead with its nuclear weapons programme and soon resumed nuclear testing. Its last nuclear test was in 2017.
The IAEA now monitors North Korea from afar, largely through satellite imagery.
World
UAE resumes issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travellers
The United Arab Emirates said it will resume issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travellers from Aug. 30, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Saturday, Reuters reported.
According to the report the decision also covered people coming in from countries from which the UAE had previously barred entry, WAM reported. In those cases, visitors would have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival, it added.
UAE has currently recorded 715,394 cases of the virus, with 2,036 deaths as of Saturday.
World
Iranian parliament approves 18 ministerial nominees
Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday gave votes of confidence to 18 out of 19 ministers proposed by President Ebrahim Raisi, according to the parliament’s website.
Raisi submitted the list of proposed ministers to the parliament on August 11. The lawmakers started the debates on the qualification of the nominees last Saturday and decided on the list of the cabinet on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Among the approved, Hossein Amir Abdollahian became Iran’s foreign minister. He was former deputy foreign minister for Arab and African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former special aide to the speaker of the parliament on international affairs, Reuters reported.
Javad Owji, former head of Iran’s National Gas Company, was appointed the Minister of Petroleum.
Raisi on Wednesday appointed Mohsen Rezaei, one of his rivals in the June presidential election, as the vice president for economic affairs.
The candidate for Ministry of Education was the only person who did not win the approval of the parliament.
According to the law, the president has three months to nominate the remaining minister.
In his speech at the parliament, Raisi said that the new government will be committed to promoting social fairness and justice and will continue to carry out anti-corruption actions, Reuters reported.
In terms of foreign policy, Raisi emphasized that Iran will have extensive contacts with countries around the world and will vigorously promote the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
